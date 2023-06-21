“Didn't he call for a boycott?” – Fans react to Davis Love III’s open letter to PGA Tour amid the PIF deal

Davis Love III penned an open letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday, June 20, regarding the Tour's deal with PIF. Love, who is a five-time member of the PGA Tour policy board, asked players to be patient amid the uncertainties of the deal.

Earlier this month, Monahan and PIF's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, announced together that both rival circuits were now signing an agreement to form a common body. The PGA Tour professionals expressed that they had no idea about the development and that the announcement came out of nowhere.

In the open letter published by Golf Channel, Love mentioned how all business decisions in the past had happened with the players' input, and Player Directors had an equal say in the approval or rejection of those decisions.

He wrote:

"I am confident and trust that any decisions – in the future as in the past – will have the same due process and player input. Jay, as you have said, Rules made by the Players, for the Players."

"If we are patient and work together we will achieve the best result for our Tour, and our partners and fans. As always, you, the players and the Policy Board have my full support."

Rex Hoggard @RexHoggardGC Five-time policy board member Davis Love III calls for

Five-time policy board member Davis Love III calls for patience in open letter to PGA Tour commissioner and membership. https://t.co/qThXhLNqxR

Love's open letter received mixed responses from the fans. A fan recalled how Love once called for the boycott, and now he was asking the players to be patient. Some fans validated the PGA Tour professionals' concerns, given that they had no idea about the deal.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Didn't he call for a boycott? How is that defined as patience?"

Charles Mataraza @MatarazaCharles @RexHoggardGC Didn't he call for a boycott? How is that defined as patience?

"The problem Rex is we aren't hearing from yassir. Until that happens, hard to accept what is coming out of Pontre vedra at face value."

Keith Horton @KeithKhorton @RexHoggardGC The problem Rex is we aren't hearing from yassir. Until that happens, hard to accept what is coming out of Pontre vedra at face value.

"Back when the rift happened, I put out a tweet that said that Davis Love iii was one of 3 or 4 people in the world who could fix all the division and reunify golf. Not Tiger, not Phil, not Jay, not Jack. DL3 is the bridge builder."

John Periard @realjohnperiard @RexHoggardGC Back when the rift happened, I put out a tweet that said that Davis Love iii was one of 3 or 4 people in the world who could fix all the division and reunify golf. Not Tiger, not Phil, not Jay, not Jack. DL3 is the bridge builder.

"He's asking for patience about a deal done in secret that smells like rotted garbage in McAllen in July. Nope."

Michael Gallagher @MGallagher1977 @RexHoggardGC He's asking for patience about a deal done in secret that smells like rotted garbage in McAllen in July. Nope.

"The pga does generate millions for charity - no doubt there. I highly doubt that was a meaningful part of the motivation to partner with PIF"

Kevin OB @KevinPOBrien



Kevin OB @KevinPOBrien @RexHoggardGC The pga does generate millions for charity - no doubt there. I highly doubt that was a meaningful part of the motivation to partner with PIF

"It's a response to Tom Watson with a reminder that the players are in charge."

JStewgolf @JStewGolf @RexHoggardGC It's a response to Tom Watson with a reminder that the players are in charge.

"Bold take: i wouldnt be surprised if Jay is no longer at the helm effective immediately, due to health reasons, and DL3 is named interum Commisioner. My spider senses are tingling. Just a thought."

John Periard @realjohnperiard @RexHoggardGC Bold take: i wouldnt be surprised if Jay is no longer at the helm effective immediately, due to health reasons, and DL3 is named interum Commisioner. My spider senses are tingling. Just a thought.

"Isn't the whole point that there was no player input before this "deal" was reached ?"

Michael Gallagher @MGallagher1977 @NUCLRGOLF Isn't the whole point that there was no player input before this "deal" was reached ?

"another hat thrown in the ring for commissioner"

tyler @tylercantbrk100 @NUCLRGOLF another hat thrown in the ring for commissioner

"Another blow hard weighing in."

What's next on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?

The PGA Tour now heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2023 Travelers Championship. The Travelers Championship is the next designated event on the Tour's schedule and will begin on Thursday, June 22 at TPC River Highlands.

LIV Golf will return after a month's break with LIV Golf Valderrama, which will take place from June 30 to July 2 at Real Club Valderrama in Spain. This will be the eighth event on the LIV Golf League 2023 schedule.

