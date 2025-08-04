"Didn’t think I was going to make the cut" - Charley Hull 'pretty proud' after gutsy AIG Women’s Open runner-up finish

Despite falling short at the AIG Women’s Open, Charley Hull said she was proud of her efforts. The English star stated that she wasn't even expecting to make the cut at Royal Porthcawl.

On Sunday, August 3, Hull carded a 3-under 69 to finish at 9-under. However, before the final four-hole stretch, she was at 11-under and had a real shot at the title, but two straight bogeys forced her to finish as joint runner-up.

During the post-round interview, Hull said that she didn't have many expectations.

"Listen, coming into this week I didn't think I was going to make the cut," she said. "That's the truthful of it. I wasn't hitting it very well. I couldn't prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly. I was obviously collapsed three times in the round in Evian, and then still wasn't feeling well until Sunday last week. So I think I done pretty well, and considering my mindset coming into it, I'm pretty proud of myself."

Reflecting on her final hole errors, Hull felt she didn’t hit a bad shot on Hole 16 but was unfortunate to miss the putt on the 17th.

"I hit a good putt round the line. And then shame about 18 because I had a pretty high chip over the bunker, and I'd done pretty well just to get it there. Yeah, it was a bit unfortunate, but I felt like I was very much in control of my game today. I don't feel like I mis-hit any shots out there. I hit it pretty pure today," she added.

When will Charley Hull compete next?

Charley Hull has confirmed her participation at the LET's PIF London Championship (formerly known as the Aramco Team Series). The premier event on the Ladies European Tour will take place from August 8-10 at Centurion Club in London.

During the post-event interview at the AIG Women's Open, Hull spoke about her participation in the LET's event.

"I am looking forward to playing the Aramco in London," she said. "It's at home. Just looking forward building on that from here."

The runner-up finish at the AIG Women's Open 2025 was Hull's best result of the season and only her second top-10 this year. She has played 12 events this season and has missed the cut in just two of them. While she won an LET event last year, she has been winless on the LPGA Tour since 2022.

