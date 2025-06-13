'Die hard Panthers fan' Brooks Koepka left US Open media centre in a hurry, golf insider claims

Brooks Koepka skipped the press conference of the 2025 US Open to watch his favorite team's hockey game. The American golfer had an amazing start to his campaign at the 2025 US Open. He fired the opening round of 68 to settle in a tie for third place.

However, despite an impressive start, he did not stay long to speak to the media and rushed to watch the Florida Panthers game against the Edmonton Oilers. Golf analyst Bob Weeks shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Brooks Koepka left the media centre in a hurry saying “I wanna go cool down and get ready to watch this hockey game.” A die-hard Panthers fan."

Hailing from Florida, Koepka is the biggest fan of his hometown team. Even after he won the 2023 PGA Championship, he next went straight to watch an NHL game of his favorite team.

However, it was a bad day for the Panthers in Thursday's game against the Oilers as they lost the game. Meanwhile, at the 2025 US Open, J.J. Spaun took the lead after playing the opening round of 66. He settled for a score of 4-under.

When will Brooks Koepka tee off on Friday at the US Open 2025?

The second round of the 2025 US Open is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 13. Players will tee off in a group of three on the first and tenth tee holes together.

Brooks Koepka is scheduled to start his game in a group with Min Woo Lee and Justin Thomas. The group will tee off at 7:18 am ET on the tenth tee hole.

Here are the tee times of some notable pairings for the second round of the 2025 US Open (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

Tee No. 10

6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

