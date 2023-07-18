"Different day, different angle, same pose": Tyrrell Hatton melts hearts with a classy response to criticism

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton took to Twitter on Monday to respond to some criticism of his behavior during the recently concluded Genesis Scottish Open. His tweet was loaded with irony, wishing a "good week" to those who criticized him.

"Different day, different angle, same pose, no middle finger. Have a good week," Hatton wrote.

The criticism came after Tyrrell Hatton made some controversial gestures and exclamations during the Scottish tournament. In particular, the gesture of raising his middle finger at the end of the 18th hole of the third round, an image that has gone around the world.

Many social media users criticized Hatton for these attitudes. The one who directly received Hatton's response on Twitter even mentioned that these behaviors should involve fines or suspensions.

"We all get upset about our #golf but I am finding @TyrrellHatton more & more vile to watch. His language & putting his middle finger up on 18 today was an awful example to all youngsters watching. Get your act together man! #ScottishOpen @DPWorldTour massive fines or suspension," the user tweeted.

However, another user expressed a completely different opinion.

"So funny the same people criticizing you @TyrrellHatton are the same that were always slobbing all over @TigerWoods when he dropped expletives and threw clubs etc....saying "oh it's just his passion for the game"....keep doing you brother, love your game," they wrote.

Tyrrell Hatton at the Scottish Open

Tyrrell Hatton had a good overall performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He finished T6 with a 9-under 271, although he faced a few stumbles throughout the tournament.

His worst round was the third (the same round that ended with the controversial gesture). That day he finished 1-over 71, due to three birdies and four bogeys (including the one on the 18th hole).

Tyrrell Hatton played the two previous days at a high level, especially the second one. On Friday, the Englishman carded an excellent 8-under 70 with nine birdies and only one bogey, a performance that took him to the top positions.

Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open (image via Getty).

For the fourth round, Hatton seemed to recover the pace lost on Saturday and made four birdies on the front nine. But the back nine proved difficult again.

From the 10th to the 13th he made bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey. He then made back-to-back pars on the 14th and 15th, and a bogey on the 16th hole put him at -3 for the round and -11 overall. Had that been his final score, he would have finished solo third.

Hatton was able to defend his score on the 17th hole, where he made par, but it was not the same on the 18th. A double bogey to close the tournament took away his chances of a third-place finish, either solo or tied, and placed him definitively in T6.

It is, however, a good result for Hatton, a player with one PGA Tour victory and six international wins.