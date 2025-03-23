“DM Me”: Michael Kim rushes to help NFL Star Sauce Gardner’s plea for help from golfers

Michael Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X. He interacts, shares his thoughts and updates about his life and game regularly without any hesitation.

Ad

Recently, he rushed to help NFL star Sauce Gardner, who was seeking guidance for his golf game. Gardner asked golfers on X why he is not able to take divots with his irons even when he tries:

"For my golfers out there, can somebody explain to me why I don't take divots with my irons when I try to."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michael Kim replied to this tweet and asked him to direct message his swing video so that he could take a look at his swing and guide him.

"DM me your swing and I can take a look Sauce," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sauce Gardner is new to the game of golf as he picked up the golf club for the first time earlier last year. He played his first 18-hole game in June 2024 and carded 90, which is an incredible feat as most players take months or years to reach this score, which Sauce managed to reach in just a couple of weeks.

Now, with Michael Kim offering to assist him and help him with his divots, we can expect his game to be stronger and crisper than ever.

Ad

Michael Kim's performance on the PGA Tour in 2025

Michael Kim has had an incredible start to the 2025 PGA Tour season. He is currently ranked 10th in the season-long FedEx Cup rankings thanks to his T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and solo fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Talking about his game at the Arnold Palmer Invitational press conference, Kim said he wasn't feeling as confident as at Waste Management.

Ad

Michael Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Source: Imagn

"Yeah, I mean, you know, the funny thing is, it's like I haven't, I don't feel -- I've played a lot of really good golf recently, but I don't feel incredibly much more confident than I did at like Waste Management. But I would say the doubts don't creep in as much, or I'm able to kind of let 'em go by easier," Kim said (via ASAP Sports).

Ad

In 9 events played so far, he has missed 3 cuts and registered 3 top-10 finishes, including one runner-up finish. Kim has made $2,677,869 as official money on the PGA Tour this season so far.

Here's how Michael Kim has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2025 so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii

To Par: -2

Position: CUT

Money Earned: 0

The American Express

To Par: -12

Position: T43

Money Earned: $27,236.00

Farmers Insurance Open

To Par: +10

Position: CUT

Money Earned: 0

Ad

WM Phoenix Open

To Par: -17

Position: T2

Money Earned: $818,800.00

The Genesis Invitational

To Par: -4

Position: T13

Money Earned: $384,250.00

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

To Par: -13

Position: T13

Money Earned: $137,083.33

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

To Par: -15

Position: T6

Money Earned: $310,500.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

To Par: -8

Position: 4

Money Earned: $1,000,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

To Par: E (Even)

Position: CUT

Money Earned: 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback