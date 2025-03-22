PGA Tour pro Michael Kim reacts to Adam Hadwin's sprinkler fiasco at the Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin has gone viral on social media after slamming his club into the ground in frustration and inadvertently either setting off or breaking a sprinkler head, causing water to spew all over the place. The viral video was reposted by popular X account NUCLR GOLF and already has more than one million views.

The video from Hadwin's second round has gotten an abundance of responses all across social media, including from other PGA Tour pros.

One popular response came from one-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim, who is currently one-over par and in 49th place for the tournament after three rounds.

"So THATS why my shot on 10 spun back so much (facepalm emoji)," Kim said on X in his reply to NUCLR GOLF's post.

Hadwin ultimately missed the cut at after shooting a five-over-par 76 on Friday. The Canadian's lone PGA Tour win came at the Valspar Championship in 2017. In that tournament, Hadwin defeated Patrick Cantlay by one stroke.

Adam Hadwin's up-and-down play in 2024 has continued into 2025

Adam Hadwin - The Genesis Invitational 2025 (via Getty)

Much like his 2024 season, Adam Hadwin has played some very good golf in 2025, along with some poor golf. Of the nine events he's played this year, he's made five cuts and missed four.

Hadwin's best finish this year came at the WM Phoenix Open, in which he finished tied for ninth place. The 37-year-old has carded some strong finishes at the WM Phoenix Open throughout his career, finishing tied for 10th in 2023.

Hadwin's second best finish this year came at The Sentry, in which he finished in solo 29th. Hadwin missed cuts came at The American Express, The Genesis Invitational, The Players Championship, and this week at the Valspar Championship.

Hadwin had a similar 2024 season, which included some strong finishes and a few missed cuts.

Adam Hadwin at The Memorial Tournament 2024 (via Getty)

His best finish in 2024 came at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, hosted by Jack Nicklaus. He finished in solo third place, four shots behind Scottie Scheffler. Hadwin, like much of the field, struggled in tough conditions in the final round. Hadwin and Scheffler both shot a two-over-par 74 in the final round.

Hadwin also played well at The Genesis Invitational last year, finishing tied for fourth place, four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. He also finished tied for at last year's Valspar Championship, four shots behind winner Peter Malnati.

Hadwin played in all four major championships last year, making the cut at the first two and missing the cut at the final two. He finished tied for 53rd at The Masters and tied for 60th at the PGA Championship. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

