"Want to get home" - Michael Kim reveals what golfers do after missing cut in a tournament

Michael Kim recently revealed what happens shortly after a golfer misses the cut in a tournament. The PGA Tour pro talked about his personal experience when he missed a cut.

The 31-year-old professional golfer recently participated in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Unfortunately, Kim failed to make it past the cut-line in Golf's unofficial fifth Major. He decided to use his social media presence to share a player's experience at times like this. Michael Kim wrote on his X:

"Most of the decisions are made based on next week. Am I playing next week? If not, it’s the first flight out home that I can get. Players want to get home asap especially after a MC."

"If I am playing next week, do I like this city better than the next? What about the practice facilities? How easy is it to travel to next week? More than not, I’ll prob stay at the current site, practice a little bit and then head over Sunday to next week."

Michael Kim also gave his followers a quick analysis of how he works during practice. According to him, it's his performance during the week that becomes a factor. If it's "way off", then the mind has gone "rampant", and there will be "lots of convos with coaches."

The Players Championship had a cutline of 1-under, and Michael Kim missed his chance to play at the weekend. After two rounds, he finished with an even par. In Round 1, Kim scored back-to-back three birdies at the par-3 3rd hole, par-4 4th hole, and the par-4 5th hole. His back nine was full of bogeys as well (4 bogeys against 2 birdies).

He tried his best to overcome this score in the 2nd round where he only bogeyed twice throughout. Michael Kim scored a total of five birdies in this round, and twice, he birdied consecutively. He further talked about his experience of missing the cut at The Players Championship:

"After my MC at Players, I took Saturday off, worked out Sunday and then drove over to Tampa after getting a rental car. On Monday, I switched out my rental car to my courtesy car for the week, practiced a tiny bit and I’m back to my normal routine."

Michael Kim's performance at The Players Championship in detail

Michael Kim in Round 1:

Hole 1 (par 4): 3

Hole 2 (par 5): 4

Hole 3 (par 3): 4

Hole 4 (par 4): 5

Hole 5 (par 4): 5

Hole 6 (par 4): 4

Hole 7 (par 4): 4

Hole 8 (par 3): 3

Hole 9 (par 5): 5

Hole 10 (par 4): 3

Hole 11 (par 5): 5

Hole 12 (par 4): 5

Hole 13 (par 3): 3

Hole 14 (par 4): 5

Hole 15 (par 4): 5

Hole 16 (par 5): 4

Hole 17 (par 3): 3

Hole 18 (par 4): 5

Score after 1st Round: 75 (+3)

Michael Kim in Round 2:

Hole 1 (par 4): 5

Hole 2 (par 5): 5

Hole 3 (par 3): 2

Hole 4 (par 4): 3

Hole 5 (par 4): 4

Hole 6 (par 4): 4

Hole 7 (par 4): 4

Hole 8 (par 3): 3

Hole 9 (par 5): 5

Hole 10 (par 4): 4

Hole 11 (par 5): 4

Hole 12 (par 4): 3

Hole 13 (par 3): 3

Hole 14 (par 4): 4

Hole 15 (par 4): 4

Hole 16 (par 5): 4

Hole 17 (par 3): 4

Hole 18 (par 4): 4

Score after 2nd Round: 69 (-3)

Total score of Michael Kim: 144 (even par).

