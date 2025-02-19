PGA Tour player Michael Kim shares his tournament day routine with his 138K X followers

Michael Kim has shared his schedule for the next two days at the Mexico Open tournament. On February 19 (Wednesday) the PGA Tour pro shared his schedule on X (formerly Twitter), where he currently has more than 138k followers.

Kim is scheduled to start at The Mexico Open At VidantaWorld on February 20. He will tee off with Padraig Harrington and Nicolai Hojgaard on the 1st hole at 12:02 a.m. EST. Prior to his tee time, Kim shared his routine for the upcoming tournament in Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico, with his fans. In the post, Kim wrote:

"My tournament day routine: Will use this week’s tee time as example

Thursday 1232pm, Breakfast at 7, Get to the course 1015 (short boat ride), Warm up with some stretching, squat, push, pulls, hip hinge (all the general movement patterns)

Early lunch 11, Putting green 1130, Chip/bunker 1140, Hit balls 1150, Putting 1210, 5min breathing session 1215, Hit one down the middle 1232pm, Sign scorecard, maybe head to the range for 10-15min, Dinner and rest.

Kim also shared his routine for the tournament on Friday. He also explained to his followers the reason he stopped having lunch early.

"Friday 752am

All the same just at an earlier time. I used to eat early lunch before the warm up but I switched the order at WM because the trailers were a bit out of the way from the clubhouse. Then I played well so just decided to keep it that way haha."

Kim has been in the news over the past two weeks for his performances on the PGA Tour this season. He tied for second at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale. Kim finished The People's Open at 17-under par on February 9. He made eight birdies in Round 2, including four in a row on the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

In the final round of the Waste Management, Kim closed with three consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes. The American finished the Genesis Invitational on Sunday in a tie for 13th place at 4-under. Kim finished his final round at Genesis with three birdies and one bogey. He took home $384,250 and 95 FedEx Cup points from the $20 million event at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, USA.

Michael Kim's 2025 PGA Tour results explored

Kim played in 30 PGA Tour events last year, making the cut in 17 of them. He also had 10 top-25 finishes last year. The 31-year-old began this year's PGA Tour season 117th in the FedEx Cup standings. He has made five starts this year, missing the cut in just two.

So far, he has earned approximately $8,421,836 in tournament earnings (PGA Tour). Here's a look at Michael Kim's 2025 PGA Tour performance to date:

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Missed The Cut, 73-65, 138 (-2)

The American Express, Pete Dye Stadium Course, T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), Missed The Cut, 77-77, 154 (+10)

WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

The Genesis Invitational, Torrey Pines (South Course), T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

