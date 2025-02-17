Michael Kim asks Tiger Woods the status of their relationship after fun pairing at Genesis Invitational

Michael Kim recently shared insights into his relationship with Tiger Woods after their coincidental pairing of lockers. The tournament hosted by Tiger Woods took on an emotional backdrop as the 15-time major champion stepped back following the passing of his mother, Kutilda Woods.

Despite withdrawing from the competition, his locker was there right beside Michael Kim's.

Kim shared a post on February 17 about it on X. He captioned it as:

"Also kinda cool. Did we just become best friends?"

Woods' mother passed away on February 4, 2025, after which the tournament featured several tributes to honor her memory. A white flag was placed on the seventh hole at Torrey Pines, symbolizing purity and wisdom in Buddhism, reflecting her faith. Moreover, players also wore red pins inscribed with "For Tida" during the final round.

In addition, Woods made an appearance on the final day of the tournament after withholding. Moreover, the tournament, traditionally held at Riviera Country Club, relocated to Torry Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

However, this change brought the event closer to Michael Kim's roots, as he is a San Diego native and alum of Torry Pines High School.

Meanwhile, Kim continued his impressive performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Michael Kim shines at Genesis Invitational with a strong finish as Ludvig Aberg claims victory

Michael Kim tied for 13th place, carding a 4-under-par over four rounds, and earned a prize of $384,250. Before this tournament, Kim was freshly out of the WM Phoenix Open, where he secured a second-place finish.

At the Genesis Invitational, Kim recorded steady rounds of 71,72,71, and a 2-under 70 on Sunday. His final round featured birdies on holes 4,6, and 9, with a single bogey on the 11th.

Meanwhile, the tournament concluded with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg securing his second PGA Tour victory. Aberg delivered a strong final round of 66, finishing at 12-under-par, and took home a $4 million first-place prize. His performance made waves as he hit the course recovering from a stomach illness that has caused significant weight loss.

Moreover, Collin Morikawa, ranked fourth in the world, finished in a tie for 17th place at 3-under-par, earning $270,714. In the final round, he secured a 5-under 67 that included 5 birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole.

Added to that, Maverick McNealy finished only one stroke behind Aberg at 11-under par, earning $2.2 million for the second place. McNealy's final round included eight birdies in the first 13 holes, followed by a bogey on the 14th. Moreover, world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Rodgers both tied for third place at 9-under-par and took home $1.2 million.

