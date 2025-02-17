“Ludvig [Aberg] is a stud”: Michael Kim shares 7 big thoughts from Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines

Michael Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X (formerly called Twitter). He shares regular updates about his life on tour as a pro golfer and post-round thoughts with all the fans.

He recently shared seven big thoughts from last week's 2025 Genesis Invitational and also called the winner of the event, Ludvig Aberg, a "stud."

"Thoughts from Genesis (Torrey pt 2)"

"Whenever I play here, there’s a wave of gratitude and a feeling of accomplishment. I grew up 10 minutes away, Torrey was my home course, and watched Tiger win many many times at Torrey Pines. This is where I grew my dreams as a pro golfer.

"Happy to finish T-13 at a signature event. These tournaments actually do have most of the top 10 golfers in the world (lol) and I’m happy with the way I plotted my way around the course, especially that first day. There were parts of my game that were up and down each day but that’s golf. Also glad that I didn’t let the T2 finish from last week get me complacent. The cut was prob a big help with that."

"Golf is funny game. I shot +10 to miss the cut by a mile three weeks ago but played well this week at the same course. What changed? Some confidence for sure, some short game, but I never felt like I was super off my game, even when I shot +10.

"Ludvig is a stud (duh) but so is Maverick."

"It’s a weird feeling during Tue and wed when the field is so small. The range and course isn’t at all crowded but everywhere you look is a top 50 player in the world. You def get a sense that this is a really big tournament.

"Had a terrible warm up on Sunday morning but ended up finding a score which I’m super proud of and something I couldn’t have done in the past. I had some adjustments off the tee that worked well and short game and putting stepped up when I needed it.

"Off to a great start but I have to keep going because I really want to keep playing in these signature events.

"Onto VidantaWorld!"

Michael Kim at the WM Phoenix Open - Source: Imagn

Michael Kim had a great outing at the 2025 Genesis Invitational as he finished T13 for the event. He carded -2 for the final day, finishing -4 for the event, and earned $384,250.

How has Michael Kim performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2025 so far?

Michael Kim has had a decent performance on the PGA Tour this season. He has competed in five events and missed two cuts. However, Kim has made $1,230,286 as official money on the PGA Tour in five events thanks to his T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Here's how Michael Kim has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2025.

Sony Open in Hawaii – Score: 138 (-2), Finish: CUT, Prize Money: $0

– Score: 138 (-2), Finish: CUT, Prize Money: $0 The American Express – Score: 276 (-12), Finish: T43, Prize Money: $27,236

– Score: 276 (-12), Finish: T43, Prize Money: $27,236 Farmers Insurance Open – Score: 154 (+10), Finish: CUT, Prize Money: $0

– Score: 154 (+10), Finish: CUT, Prize Money: $0 WM Phoenix Open – Score: 267 (-17), Finish: T2, Prize Money: $818,800

– Score: 267 (-17), Finish: T2, Prize Money: $818,800 The Genesis Invitational – Score: 284 (-4), Finish: T13, Prize Money: $384,250

