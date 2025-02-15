PGA star Michael Kim commits to big donation at charity event

A charity event announced by Drive Fore the Future NGO will be joined by PGA star golfer Michael Kim. The golfer announced this on X (formerly Twitter) by responding to a post. Kim is currently ranked 86th on the OWGR.

Replying to a post by Monday Q Info on X, Kim wrote:

“I’ll donate a putter for closest to the pin or something.”

In other words, Kim is offering to donate a putter as a prize for a golf event organized by Drive Fore the Future Classic. This gesture by him will enhance the event’s fundraising efforts with a tangible incentive.

The NGO, Drive Fore the Future Classic, is a well-known fundraiser for underprivileged high school golfers. This year, the charity event is scheduled for May 19 at the Old Barnwell Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. The NGO is run by Ryan French, who is the co-founder and CEO, and former professional golfer Chris Gallagher, who is also the Executive Director. Another former professional golfer, Mark Baldwin, serves as the COO of the NGO.

Michael Kim, has one PGA Tour title under his belt. In 2018, the Texan won the John Deere Classic. Out of 230 events in which Kim has participated, he has made the cut at 106 events. He has finished as a runner-up in one event, with one third-place finish, six top-five finishes, and ten top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour. So far, Michael Kim has won $8,037,586 in prize money on the tour.

Well-known PGA Tour players involved with charity in the past

Many PGA golfers participate in various charitable efforts throughout the year. The first name among these star golfers is John Daly, who is one of the most popular golfers in the world. He also runs a charity through his Heart of a Lion Foundation, which provides mental, physical, and wellness support to children, first responders, and veterans. Last year, Daly was seen at a two-day charity event at the Maumelle Country Club. This tournament was named the Daly and Duke Drive for Charity.

In October 2024, Jon Rahm, announced that he would donate $1,000 for each birdie and $2,000 for each eagle he made in the Andalucía Masters at Sotogrande Golf/Marina in Spain. In this DP World Tour event, he scored eight birdies in total and thus donated $8,000 to charity.

Earlier this year, many professional golfers participated in charity efforts for the devastating LA wildfires. Sahith Theegala was one of those golfers who announced a performance-based charity initiative.

Theegala pledged to donate $100 per birdie and $250 per eagle at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii. This donation was intended for organizations helping with fire relief efforts in Los Angeles. At this PGA Tour event, Theegala scored five birdies and one eagle, resulting in a total donation of $750 for LA wildfire victims.

