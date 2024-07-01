John Deere Classic past winners: List of last 10 years champions explored

The John Deere Classic is next up on the PGA Tour schedule. Following the excellent Rocket Mortgage Classic, the golf world will shift its focus to Illinois for the weekend. Beginning on July 4, some of the world's best golfers will compete to add their names to the list of past champions.

In 2023, Sepp Straka was victorious. He ended the tournament two strokes clear of Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd after firing a -21 over four rounds. The year before, J.T. Poston also shot -21 and was three strokes ahead of Christian Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

In 2021, Lucas Glover shot 19 under par to win. He defeated Ryan Moore and Kevin Na by two strokes. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending

In 2019, Dylan Fritelli defeated Russell Henley by shooting -21, a common scoreline for champions of the John Deere Classic. 2018's victor was Michael Kim, who shot a tournament record -27. He was eight shots ahead of the following players:

Bronson Burgoon

Joel Dahmen

Francesco Molinari

Sam Ryder

In 2017, Bryson DeChambeau took home the trophy. He shot 18 under, just enough to beat Patrick Rodgers (-17). The year prior, Ryan Moore's -22 was two strokes ahead of Ben Martin.

2015 saw a playoff between Jordan Spieth and Tom Gillis. It was Spieth's second win at the John Deere Classic. In 2014, Brian Harman's -22 was one stroke ahead of Zach Johnson.

In 2013, Jordan Spieth won his first John Deere Classic. He shot -19 and won a three-man playoff between himself, Zach Johnson, and David Hearn. Spieth thus became the youngest player (19) to win a PGA Tour event.

Who is going to win the 2024 John Deere Classic?

The 2024 John Deere Classic is going to have a lot of golfers competing to add their names to the above list. Only one will be able to do that, though. According to the odds, Patrick Cantlay seems to be the strongest bet.

Golfer DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM bet365 Patrick Cantlay +900 +900 +800 +900 Jordan Spieth +1800 +1800 +2200 +1600 Sungjae Im +2000 +2000 +1800 +2000 Sepp Straka +2000 +2000 +2000 +1800 Aaron Rai +2200 +2500 +2500 +2500 Maverick McNealy +2800 +2800 +2800 +2500 Keith Mitchell +2800 +2800 +4000 +2800 Jason Day +3000 +3300 +3300 +3300 Denny McCarthy +3000 +3000 +2500 +2800 Davis Thompson +3000 +3000 +2500 +3000

Patrick Cantlay is the betting favorite

Sepp Straka, despite being the reigning champion, is not the favorite to win. Past champions have often struggled in this event, but he does still have the fourth-best odds of winning and becoming the first back-to-back winner since Steve Stricker in 2010 and 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback