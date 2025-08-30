"Do it Tiger Woods"; "Not really" - Fans split on Ernie Els’ advice for 15x major champion to join Senior Tour

Ernie Els recently suggested that Tiger Woods should compete on the Senior Tour next year. He reasoned that this would help the 15-time major champion to be more in rhythm for majors, as he could use a cart without shame.Woods is currently away from professional golf after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year. In recent years, he has suffered from several injuries and thus has played sporadically. This has also impacted his performance in the majors, where he competes with less to no competitive golf under his belt.On Friday, August 29, Els suggested that Tiger Woods should join the PGA Tour Champions next year. For the uninitiated, the 82-time PGA Tour champion will turn 50 in December and will thus become eligible for the upcoming season.&quot;I've said, please come play... it can only be beneficial to him,&quot; he said as per Golfweek. &quot;He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame... if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it's him… he can get his a*s back in shape.&quot;Fans online had mixed reactions to Els' suggestion. While most agreed that Tiger Woods should play on the Senior Tour, several were unsure about the idea.&quot;Do it Tiger!&quot; one fan wrote.PJ Johnson @PJNewsmanLINK@NUCLRGOLF Do it Tiger!&quot;Not really. Maybe the Senior US Open,&quot; another fan posted.Richard Lipowicz @RichardLipowiczLINK@NUCLRGOLF Not really. Maybe the Senior US Open&quot;Tiger should play on Champions Tour as it will take nothing away from his legacy regardless of how he plays. Jordan playing for Wizards did not hurt his legacy and Tiger should have fun assuming he can play physically,&quot; this fan opined.&quot;Could he handle limited fields 54 holes and generally no cuts? That is after all the format they use! Would be hypocritical of him to start playing exhibition golf don’t you think??&quot; another fan posted.&quot;Whatever Tiger may decide, I hope he stays healthy!&quot; this fan remarked.&quot;His ego will never let him. He couldn't win any champions tour event,&quot; one user commented.Will Tiger Woods play at the Ryder Cup 2025?Tiger Woods isn’t competing at the Ryder Cup 2025, which will be played next month at Bethpage Black, New York. For the uninitiated, he hasn’t played any events this season as he is still recuperating from his Achilles tendon surgery.The U.S. Ryder Cup picks were announced earlier this week by captain Keegan Bradley, who shockingly kept himself out of the team. Following the six picks announcement, the U.S. Ryder Cup squad is as follows:Sam BurnsPatrick CantlayBryson DeChambeauHarris EnglishBen GriffinRussell HenleyCollin MorikawaXander SchauffeleJ.J. SpaunScottie SchefflerJustin ThomasCameron Young