  "Do it Tiger Woods"; "Not really" - Fans split on Ernie Els' advice for 15x major champion to join Senior Tour

"Do it Tiger Woods"; "Not really" - Fans split on Ernie Els’ advice for 15x major champion to join Senior Tour

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 30, 2025 04:03 GMT
Tiger Woods and Ernie Els (Image via Getty, x@RichardLipowicz, x@PJNewsman)
Tiger Woods and Ernie Els (Image via Getty, x@RichardLipowicz, x@PJNewsman)

Ernie Els recently suggested that Tiger Woods should compete on the Senior Tour next year. He reasoned that this would help the 15-time major champion to be more in rhythm for majors, as he could use a cart without shame.

Woods is currently away from professional golf after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year. In recent years, he has suffered from several injuries and thus has played sporadically. This has also impacted his performance in the majors, where he competes with less to no competitive golf under his belt.

On Friday, August 29, Els suggested that Tiger Woods should join the PGA Tour Champions next year. For the uninitiated, the 82-time PGA Tour champion will turn 50 in December and will thus become eligible for the upcoming season.

"I've said, please come play... it can only be beneficial to him," he said as per Golfweek. "He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame... if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it's him… he can get his a*s back in shape."
Fans online had mixed reactions to Els' suggestion. While most agreed that Tiger Woods should play on the Senior Tour, several were unsure about the idea.

"Do it Tiger!" one fan wrote.
"Not really. Maybe the Senior US Open," another fan posted.
"Tiger should play on Champions Tour as it will take nothing away from his legacy regardless of how he plays. Jordan playing for Wizards did not hurt his legacy and Tiger should have fun assuming he can play physically," this fan opined.
"Could he handle limited fields 54 holes and generally no cuts? That is after all the format they use! Would be hypocritical of him to start playing exhibition golf don’t you think??" another fan posted.
"Whatever Tiger may decide, I hope he stays healthy!" this fan remarked.
"His ego will never let him. He couldn't win any champions tour event," one user commented.

Will Tiger Woods play at the Ryder Cup 2025?

Tiger Woods isn’t competing at the Ryder Cup 2025, which will be played next month at Bethpage Black, New York. For the uninitiated, he hasn’t played any events this season as he is still recuperating from his Achilles tendon surgery.

The U.S. Ryder Cup picks were announced earlier this week by captain Keegan Bradley, who shockingly kept himself out of the team. Following the six picks announcement, the U.S. Ryder Cup squad is as follows:

  • Sam Burns
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Harris English
  • Ben Griffin
  • Russell Henley
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Xander Schauffele
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Justin Thomas
  • Cameron Young
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

