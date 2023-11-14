Does Camilo Villegas have any kids? All you need to know about the Butterfield Bermuda Champion’s family

It took Camilo Villegas nine years to finally record his fifth victory on the PGA Tour. Last Sunday, his sensational golfing skills took the entire field of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by storm as he defeated Alex Noren by a margin of two strokes. The win earned him a share of $1.17 million out of the $6.5 million prize pool and 500 FedEx Cup fall points that secured him a Tour card for the upcoming season.

The 41-year-old Columbian golfer dedicated his win to his late daughter, Mia, who passed away in July 2020 due to brain tumors. While speaking to the media at the Port Royal Golf Course, he got emotional and expressed his efforts which helped him recorded a professional victory for the first time since 2014.

Camilo Villegas is married to Maria Ochoa Mora. They had a daughter named Mia who was born on September 26, 2018, at 07:56 p.m. However, Mia passed away on July 26, 2020, at a very tender age of 22 months affter batting brain cancer.

They welcomed their second child, a son named Mateo, who was born in December 2021. Coincidently, he was born at 07:56 a.m.

Camilo Villegas: exploring the forgotten PGA Tour fan favorite golfer's story

The Columbian golfer was an early success story on the PGA Tour. Until 2014, he recorded four sensational wins which were the BMW Championship, The Tour Championship, The Honda Classic, and the Wyndham Championship. However, over the years, his game saw a dip that eventually left him out of the leading Northern American golf tour.

Camilo Villegas and his family faced another tragic incident on July 26, 2020 as his daughter, Mia, lost her life battling tumors in her spine and brain. This incident left him and his wife in deep shock and eventually forced the golfer to stay away from the game for quite a long time.

Although the loss of his little one left Villegas distorted, he said in one of his media interactions that he was trying to reconnect with the game of golf that he once loved.

Camilo Villegas played on the Korn Ferry Tour and other Q-School events in search of his long-lost form and golfing skills. He recorded his last top-10 finish at the 2021 Honda Classic, where he finished tied for the eighth spot on the leaderboard.

Finally, after missing seven cuts this season on the PGA Tour, he went on to record his first top-10 finish, in the past two years, at the World Wide Technology Championship. Despite losing to Erik Van Rooyen in El Cardonal at Diamante, he received immense support from the fans and colleagues.

In the following week at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas had a very different approach and his shots seemed to be just like his game from 2010s. He shot 67-63-65-65 in four rounds to end his nine-year win drought on the PGA Tour and record his fifth title victory.