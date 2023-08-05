Who is Camilo Villegas' wife? All you need to know about Maria Ochoa Mora

Colombian professional golfer Camilo Villegas was recently seen swinging golf clubs on Korn Ferry Tour's Evans Scholar's Invitational. And now, he has started a new chapter of his life, making his broadcasting debut at ongoing the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Villegas used to play on the PGA Tour before injuries halted his career. However, he is still seen sometimes on the tour, but, mostly competes on Korn Ferry Tour. He is often called Spider-Man for his unorthodox way of reading the greens.

Camilo Villegas' wife Maria Ochoa Mora has seen her husband's journey from close quarters. After knowing each other since 12 years of age, the power couple married in 2014 in Colombia.

Later on September 26, 2018, the couple was blessed with a girl child, whom they named Mia Villegas. Unfortunately, the child was only 22 months old when she passed away on July 26, 2020, after battling cancer. It left the Villegas family disturbed for a very long period of time.

As of her Instagram, Maria celebrates her birthday on January 15. She was born to Clemencia Mora, a land salesman. Maria has three sisters - Manuela and twin sisters Amelia and Elisa.

She is the president of Mia’s Miracles Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by her and Camilo Villegas after the unexpected passing of their daughter. It provides small blessings to children and families facing challenging situations.

Maria Ochoa Mora is also the co-founder of Sister Sister along with her sisters Manuela, Amelia, and Elisa, which is based in Colombia. She is also a fitness coach.

"I'm gonna try to be myself" - Camilo Villegas on making his broadcasting debut at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The last time when the 41-year-old Columbian professional golfer secured a victory in a professional tournament was in the 2014 Wyndham Championship. However, in 2023, he is back at the tournament, not as a player, but, in a new role as a broadcaster.

Speaking about the preparation made by him for his new career, Camilo Villegas shared the fact that he will be trying to be himself, and for him that is the best strategy. He said, as quoted by PGA Tour's official website:

"The more I think about it, I think that preparation is just trying to be myself. I think that's the best strategyThe reason why they approached me is because of who I am and what I've done, and I can't change that. I'm gonna try to be myself."

Camilo Villegas at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (via Getty Images)

Villegas added that the moment someone tries to be something else, people feel that the individual is not being authentic.

As per reports, he was approached in November by Steve Sands, a Golf Channel commentator, to try his voice in the broadcast booth. However, the golfer initially declined the request. Although he quickly reconsidered. He said:

"Obviously, it's a big challenge. It's something very new. I am a little nervous to go straight in the booth with Steve, not having done TV before or being in that spot. But I guess I won't be the only feeling it. There's a lot at stake this week with the top 70."

He has won four PGA Tour Titles in his career, which include two wins in 2008, BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.