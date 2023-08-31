Does Gary Woodland have kids? Golfer’s family background explored

Gary Woodland is a family man. He enjoys spending time with his three kids and his wife Gabby Woodland.

Gary and Gabby tied the knot in 2016 and announced that they were expecting twins in August 2017. However, they lost one of the two babies during Gabby's pregnancy.

It was one of their most difficult times. Woodland discussed his difficulties in a 2017 interview with Golf Channel, saying:

“This year means more to me than any other, it really does. This was the toughest year of my life by far. The little man has been dealing with a little bit of stuff, but it’s just never been easy.”

On August 2, 2019, the couple was again blessed with twins. Gary Woodland shared the good news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of his newborn daughters, his wife and his son Jax with a caption saying:

"Best part is Jax doesn't realize our identical twin girls will be coming home soon. @gabby_woodland and I welcomed Maddox and Lennox into world yesterday."

His daughters turned four earlier this month.

Gary Woodland's early life and professional career

Gary Woodland was born on May 21, 1984, in Topeka, Kansas to Dan and Linda. Growing up, he attended the Shawnee Heights High School in Tecumseh and then went to Washburn University on a baseball scholarship. However, he later switched to attend the University of Kansas in Lawrence on a golf scholarship.

He pursued a good academic career while studying sociology at KU. He started playing professionally in 2007 on the Nationwide Tour and also participated in the PGA Tour Qualifying School toward the conclusion of the season and placed T11 there.

Gary Woodland earned the PGA Tour card in 2009, but owing to a shoulder issue, he had a difficult rookie season and lost his card. However, in 2010, he bounced back and again earned a full-time Tour card.

He got six professional events under his name, including four on the PGA Tour and won an event on the European Tour.

Woodland competed in all four Major events and won the US Open in 2019. His best finish at the Masters was recorded in 2023 when he tied at T14. He settled for T6 at the PGA Championship in 2008 and T12 at the 2016 Open Championship.

The 39-year-old golfer recently announced that he would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain lesion. Woodland took to his social media account to update fans about his health, saying:

"I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action. I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Expand Tweet

Woodland last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023 and finished in the T27 position.