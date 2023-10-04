Does golf legend Michelle Wie West and husband Jonnie have children?

Michelle Wie West is a prominent golfing star, with six professional victories to her name. She has garnered immense love from her devoted fans. Well, apart from her professional life, she is currently giving precious time to her personal life.

The US Women's Open Champion is married to Jonnie West, who also possesses a keen interest in sports. He is the Golden State Warriors' director of basketball operations. Together, they have a daughter, named Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. Makenna was born in June 2020.

Soon after giving birth, Wie was very involved in her personal life. She even announced her decision to retire in 2022 since she wanted to spend more time with her daughter. Although she has not left golf entirely, she was last spotted participating in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.

Moreover, the three-year-old Makenna is often seen accompanying her mother at the golf courses. On her Instagram profile, Michelle Wie West recently shared a video from their last Hawaii trip. Here, Makenna was seen at a regular golf course, hitting the ball.

Check out the video below with the caption that reads,

A lil golfing + a lil cabana time 😍😍 Swipe to see Makenna hit a bomb 💪🏼 @fsmaui

A look into the West couple's relationship

Michelle Wie West and Jonnie West began dating after meeting in late 2018. Jonnie is the son of NBA superstar Jerry West and has several honors to his name in the basketball division.

The duo married within a year of their first meeting. They first met through a mutual acquaintance, professional golfer Justin Thomas, who lauded Michelle's work ethic and temperament.

Following the announcement of their engagement in March 2019, Michelle Wie West and Jonny West wed in a low-key ceremony in Beverly Hills.

A look into Michelle Wie West's golfing journey so far

The American professional golfer has been interested in the sport of golf since she was four years old. However, her amateur career began in 2000 when she qualified to play for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship. At that time, she was the youngest player to qualify for the event.

In 2005, Michelle turned professional. However, she was not a member of any tour since she was under the age of 18. From 2005 through 2008, she competed in a restricted number of LPGA Tour events thanks to a sponsor's exemption.

Since then, she played in various tours and events. Michelle got five LPGA Tour victories, including her only Major win in the year 2014 at the U.S. Women’s Open Championship.