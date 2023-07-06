Who is Michelle Wie West's husband? Everything you need to know about the 2014 US Women's Open winner's family and more

Michelle Wie West's great golf career comes to a conclusion this weekend at the U.S. Women's Open, but her narrative is more than simply her accomplishments on the field. While she leaves a fantastic legacy in golf, let's take a closer look at her personal life.

Outside of golf, Michelle Wie West's priority is her family. She has found love and support in her husband, who is closely associated with one of the NBA's most prominent franchises and one of the league's most recognizable legends.

Jonnie West: Michelle Wie West's husband

Jonnie West, Michelle Wie's husband, has earned a reputation for himself in the basketball world. He is now the Golden State Warriors director of pro personnel, a role he has held since 2012.

During his time with the organization, West has held a variety of positions, including director of basketball operations from 2018 to 2021. He has also worked as the Warriors' G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz's associate general manager.

West is the son of NBA superstar Jerry West, so he is part of a basketball dynasty in addition to his own accomplishments. His father, a Lakers legend, was a successful NBA executive, and now Jonnie is forging his own path in the league.

Jonnie West previously played basketball for West Virginia University between 2007 and 2011. Despite playing only 350 minutes over four seasons, West experienced the thrill of a Final Four journey in 2010. During his undergraduate career, he was also a teammate of current Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West's romance began after they met in late 2018. Within a year of their initial meeting, the pair married. They met through a mutual acquaintance, professional golfer Justin Thomas, who praised West and emphasized his strong work ethic and character.

Thomas claimed that Wie and West had both enquired about each other, which led to their connection.

Golf Channel @GolfChannel



Here's more details about the event: Michelle Wie is officially off the market! She got married to Jonnie West in Beverley Hills yesterday.Here's more details about the event: watchgolf.ch/9DBSAf Michelle Wie is officially off the market! She got married to Jonnie West in Beverley Hills yesterday. Here's more details about the event: watchgolf.ch/9DBSAf https://t.co/ebgXS741S7

Michelle Wie and Jonny West announced their engagement in March 2019, and a few months later, they married in a modest wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Wie West and Jonnie West announced the arrival of their first child in 2020

Michelle Wie West announced in January of 2020 that she and her husband were expecting their first child, a daughter. The excitement rose as they awaited the arrival of their little one. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, in June of 2020.

Poll : 0 votes