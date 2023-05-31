Who is Jerry West's son? Finding out more about the personal life of 'The Logo'

Jerry 'The Logo' West is one of the NBA's all-time greatest players. As such, his son Jonnie West has been born into a certain level of fame. However, that hasn't stopped the 34-year-old from carving out his own career path.

Jonnie West's career began as a basketball scout before he eventually moved into a front-office role with the Santa Cruz Warriors, becoming their associate general manager. Jonnie West made the move to his role in the G-League in 2014 and stayed there for two years before departing in 2016.

In October 2021, Jonnie West became a director of professional personnel for the Golden State Warriors - a role he still holds with the team to this day. Away from his professional life, Jonnie West is married to Michelle Wie, who is a professional golfer from the United States. The couple have a child together, and the family resides in California.

In terms of finances, Jonnie West is rumored to have a net worth of $750,000, which is a far cry from the $50 million fortune his dad is rumored to have amassed throughout his decades in the basketball industry.

Bob Myers steps down from Golden State Warriors role

On May 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Golden State Warriors general manager, Bob Myers, was stepping down from his role as the team's general manager.

"This is something Bob Myers has really been weighing for most of this past year. We reported in December that his contract was expiring - that they had not agreed on a new contract," Wojnarowski said on a May 30 episode of NBA Today. "Bob Myers could have stayed in Golden State. Been among the highest paid executives in the NBA."

He continued

"Ultimately, he knows what goes into the job. How taxing it is. To take all that on, invest what needed to be invested over a long-term commitment to stay in Golden State. He'll step away and take some time to think about what might be next for him"

Myers has overseen one of the most successful dynasties in NBA history and has developed a reputation for being among the best executives in the league. However, with the Golden State Warriors' star-studded core now coming to the end of their cycle at the top of the NBA pyramid, it would appear that he felt now was the right time to let somebody else oversee the next phase of the team.

The Golden State Warriors won an NBA championship in 2022 but were unable to defend their title this season, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoff bracket.

With the future of Draymond Green being a significant part of the Golden State Warriors off-season decision-making, it will be interesting to see how long the front office waits to appoint Myers' replacement. Furthermore, the Warriors will need to make some adjustments to their roster if they truly want to squeeze the best out of Stephen Curry's remaining prime.

As such, we should expect the Warriors to move quickly to replace Bob Myers.

