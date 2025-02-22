Does John Daly own Hooters? Golfer's partnership with the restaurant chain explored

No, John Daly doesn't own Hooters. However, the two-time major champion signed a multi-year partnership with the American restaurant chain in 2022. The company which was established in 1983 is planning to file for bankruptcy within two months, as per Bloomberg.

Hooters signed multi-year partnerships with golf's father-son duo, John Daly and John Daly II following their win at the 2021 PNC Championship over Tiger Woods and Charlie by two strokes. As the first NIL ambassador for the brand, Daly has promoted the brand via social media and digital channels.

At the time of signing the partnership, Daly had said (via Hooters):

"As a longtime fan of the brand off the course, I am excited this relationship with Hooters extends to the greens. This will be a terrific partnership as Hooters is all about authentic fun. I am eager to represent the brand and have a great time while doing so."

Daly has also represented Hooters with branded apparel during his golf tournaments and has also carried Hooters golf bag on the PGA Tour Champions.

John Daly in Hooters trousers at The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After Bloomberg reported Hooters' impending bankruptcy, Daly's picture with six Hooters waitress went viral on X. In the picture, Daly in a Cardinals baseball shirt is seen with women dressed in Hooters uniforms with crop tops with the Hooters logo. The post by NUCLRGOLF had gained more than 350k views on X.

Hooters, which has faced financial issues because of declining foot traffic and store closures, is owned by Nord Bay Capital, a private equity firm based in the United States.

A look at John Daly's career record

John Daly turned professional in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour in 1991. In 548 tournaments played on the Tour, he made the cut in 276 of them. He had five wins including two majors, 23 top-5 finishes and 35 top-10 finishes.

His five PGA Tour wins are the 1991 PGA Championship, 1992 BC Open, 1994 BellSouth Classic, 1995 Open Championship and 2004 Buick Invitational. He was introduced into the Arkansas Hall of Fame in 2002.

Let's take a look at John Daly's best performances in his career:

1995 Open Championship: 1 (Major)

1991 PGA Championship: 1 (Major)

2004 Buick Invitational: 1 (PGA Tour)

2005 WGC - American Express Championship: 2 (WGC)

2001 BMW International: 1 (European Tour)

1994 BellSouth Class: 1 (PGA Tour)

1992 B.C. Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2004 Buick Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

1993 The Masters: T3 (Major)

2005 Shell Houston Open: 2 (PGA Tour)

1994 Murphy's Irish Open: T2 (European Tour)

2001 Linde German Masters: T2 (European Tour)

2004 Nissan Open: 4 (PGA Tour)

2005 BMW International Open: T2 (European Tour)

1991 Tour Championship: 3 (Major)

1992 Kemper Open: T2 (PGA Tour)

2002 Phoenix Open: T4 (PGA Tour)

2005 Deutsche Bank Players Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)

2012 Commercialbank Qatar Masters Presented by Dolphin Energy: 4 (European Tour)

2002 Buick Invitational: 4 (PGA Tour)

