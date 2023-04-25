Create

Does LIV Golf teams have subs? Here’s how substitutions work on the circuit

When a player withdraws from a competition, the LIV Golf series provides substitutes. The series features 48 golfers in the regular event. However, not every player is available for all tournaments, so a replacement is made.

Sam Horsfield withdrew from the LIV Golf Adelaide after the second round owing to an injury and will not return for his next competition in Singapore this week. Laurie Canter, an English golfer, has taken his position for the next LIV Golf competition.

Canter competed in the inaugural season of LIV Golf alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood before being replaced by Henrik Stenson.

He later became Cleeks GC's replacement for Martin Kaymer. Canter was dropped in the tournament's second season, but luckily, he played the season after Kaymer missed the first three tournaments earlier this year due to injuries. He'll now be representing Majestick GC at LIV Golf Singapore.

LIV Golf rosters

As of February 2023, 75 players have signed contracts with LIV Golf or have competed in their past tournaments. Forty-eight golfers compete in a LIV Golf event, divided into 12 teams of four players each.

Whenever anyone misses the event, someone from these 75 golfers or any other golfer (a new player) is given the opportunity to play in the competition.

The following golfers are currently competing in the LIV Golf:

  1. Shergo Al Kurdi
  2. Abraham Ancer
  3. Oliver Bekker
  4. Richard Bland
  5. Itthipat Buranatanyarat
  6. Dean Burmester
  7. Laurie Canter
  8. Paul Casey
  9. Eugenio Chacarra
  10. Ratchanon Chantananuwat[a]
  11. Bryson DeChambeau
  12. Hennie du Plessis
  13. Oliver Fisher
  14. Sergio García
  15. Talor Gooch
  16. Branden Grace
  17. Justin Harding
  18. Sam Horsfield
  19. Charles Howell III
  20. Yuki Inamori
  21. Dustin Johnson
  22. Matt Jones
  23. Sadom Kaewkanjana
  24. Martin Kaymer
  25. Phachara Khongwatmai
  26. Sihwan Kim
  27. Ryosuke Kinoshita
  28. Brooks Koepka
  29. Chase Koepka
  30. Jason Kokrak
  31. Jinichiro Kozuma
  32. Anirban Lahiri
  33. Pablo Larrazábal
  34. Danny Lee
  35. Marc Leishman
  36. Viraj Madappa
  37. Graeme McDowell
  38. Phil Mickelson
  39. Jediah Morgan
  40. Sebastián Muñoz
  41. Kevin Na
  42. Joaquín Niemann
  43. Shaun Norris
  44. Andy Ogletree
  45. Louis Oosthuizen
  46. Wade Ormsby
  47. Carlos Ortiz
  48. Adrián Otaegui
  49. Mito Pereira
  50. Pat Perez
  51. Turk Pettit
  52. Thomas Pieters
  53. James Piot
  54. Ian Poulter
  55. David Puig
  56. Patrick Reed
  57. J. C. Ritchie
  58. Charl Schwartzel
  59. Cameron Smith
  60. Travis Smyth
  61. Ian Snyman
  62. Brendan Steele
  63. Henrik Stenson
  64. Hudson Swafford
  65. Hideto Tanihara
  66. Cameron Tringale
  67. Peter Uihlein
  68. Harold Varner III
  69. Scott Vincent
  70. Bubba Watson
  71. Lee Westwood
  72. Bernd Wiesberger
  73. Blake Windred
  74. Matthew Wolff
  75. Kevin Yuan

2023 LIV Golf Singapore field

The LIV Golf Singapore event is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Here is a list of the golfers who will be playing in the event:

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Richard Bland
  • Dean Burmester
  • Paul Casey
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Talor Gooch
  • Branden Grace
  • Laurie Canter
  • Charles Howell III
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Matt Jones
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Sihwan Kim
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Chase Koepka
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Danny Lee
  • Marc Leishman
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Jed Morgan
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • Kevin Na
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Mito Pereira
  • Pat Perez
  • Thomas Pieters
  • James Piot
  • Ian Poulter
  • David Puig
  • Patrick Reed
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Cameron Smith
  • Brendan Steele
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Harold Varner III
  • Scott Vincent
  • Bubba Watson
  • Lee Westwood
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Matthew Wolff

