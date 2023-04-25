Does LIV Golf teams have subs? Here’s how substitutions work on the circuit

When a player withdraws from a competition, the LIV Golf series provides substitutes. The series features 48 golfers in the regular event. However, not every player is available for all tournaments, so a replacement is made.
Sam Horsfield withdrew from the LIV Golf Adelaide after the second round owing to an injury and will not return for his next competition in Singapore this week. Laurie Canter, an English golfer, has taken his position for the next LIV Golf competition.
Canter competed in the inaugural season of LIV Golf alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood before being replaced by Henrik Stenson.
He later became Cleeks GC's replacement for Martin Kaymer. Canter was dropped in the tournament's second season, but luckily, he played the season after Kaymer missed the first three tournaments earlier this year due to injuries. He'll now be representing Majestick GC at LIV Golf Singapore.
LIV Golf rosters
As of February 2023, 75 players have signed contracts with LIV Golf or have competed in their past tournaments. Forty-eight golfers compete in a LIV Golf event, divided into 12 teams of four players each.
Whenever anyone misses the event, someone from these 75 golfers or any other golfer (a new player) is given the opportunity to play in the competition.
The following golfers are currently competing in the LIV Golf:
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Abraham Ancer
- Oliver Bekker
- Richard Bland
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Dean Burmester
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat[a]
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie du Plessis
- Oliver Fisher
- Sergio García
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Viraj Madappa
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquín Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Adrián Otaegui
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- J. C. Ritchie
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
- Matthew Wolff
- Kevin Yuan
2023 LIV Golf Singapore field
The LIV Golf Singapore event is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
Here is a list of the golfers who will be playing in the event:
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Laurie Canter
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff