Does LIV Golf teams have subs? Here’s how substitutions work on the circuit

When a player withdraws from a competition, the LIV Golf series provides substitutes. The series features 48 golfers in the regular event. However, not every player is available for all tournaments, so a replacement is made.

Sam Horsfield withdrew from the LIV Golf Adelaide after the second round owing to an injury and will not return for his next competition in Singapore this week. Laurie Canter, an English golfer, has taken his position for the next LIV Golf competition.

Canter competed in the inaugural season of LIV Golf alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood before being replaced by Henrik Stenson.

He later became Cleeks GC's replacement for Martin Kaymer. Canter was dropped in the tournament's second season, but luckily, he played the season after Kaymer missed the first three tournaments earlier this year due to injuries. He'll now be representing Majestick GC at LIV Golf Singapore.

LIV Golf rosters

As of February 2023, 75 players have signed contracts with LIV Golf or have competed in their past tournaments. Forty-eight golfers compete in a LIV Golf event, divided into 12 teams of four players each.

Whenever anyone misses the event, someone from these 75 golfers or any other golfer (a new player) is given the opportunity to play in the competition.

The following golfers are currently competing in the LIV Golf:

Shergo Al Kurdi Abraham Ancer Oliver Bekker Richard Bland Itthipat Buranatanyarat Dean Burmester Laurie Canter Paul Casey Eugenio Chacarra Ratchanon Chantananuwat[a] Bryson DeChambeau Hennie du Plessis Oliver Fisher Sergio García Talor Gooch Branden Grace Justin Harding Sam Horsfield Charles Howell III Yuki Inamori Dustin Johnson Matt Jones Sadom Kaewkanjana Martin Kaymer Phachara Khongwatmai Sihwan Kim Ryosuke Kinoshita Brooks Koepka Chase Koepka Jason Kokrak Jinichiro Kozuma Anirban Lahiri Pablo Larrazábal Danny Lee Marc Leishman Viraj Madappa Graeme McDowell Phil Mickelson Jediah Morgan Sebastián Muñoz Kevin Na Joaquín Niemann Shaun Norris Andy Ogletree Louis Oosthuizen Wade Ormsby Carlos Ortiz Adrián Otaegui Mito Pereira Pat Perez Turk Pettit Thomas Pieters James Piot Ian Poulter David Puig Patrick Reed J. C. Ritchie Charl Schwartzel Cameron Smith Travis Smyth Ian Snyman Brendan Steele Henrik Stenson Hudson Swafford Hideto Tanihara Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein Harold Varner III Scott Vincent Bubba Watson Lee Westwood Bernd Wiesberger Blake Windred Matthew Wolff Kevin Yuan

2023 LIV Golf Singapore field

The LIV Golf Singapore event is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Here is a list of the golfers who will be playing in the event:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Laurie Canter

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

