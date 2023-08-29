Does Paige Spiranac have tattoos or piercings? Golf model reveals ‘fun fact’ about her body

In her latest Instagram Q&A, Paige Spiranac revealed that she doesn't have any tattoos on her body. She also mentioned that she used to have piercings, but the holes have since closed, and she no longer wears any earrings.

Spiranac is the most followed golf personality on Instagram, with more than 3.8 million followers. Besides, she also has 915K Twitter followers and 350K YouTube subscribers. She regularly interacts with her fans and hosts Q&As on Instagram.

On Monday, August 28, the 30-year-old influencer conducted her latest Q&A session, during which she addressed several interesting questions. When asked about having tattoos on her body, Spiranac confirmed that she currently has none.

She said:

“Fun fact: I have zero tattoos and zero piercings. I used to have my ears pierced, but they closed up, so I’ve never worn earrings. As for tattoos, I love them on other people; I think they look so good. But I don’t think I could pull it off, so I don’t think I’d ever get one.

“There was a theory going around because of a shirt I wore, and there was a weird gaping that they were pierced, [but] they are not pierced. It sounds very painful."

One fan had a question about Spiranac's breast size, and she didn't hesitate to answer it. She said:

"This is actually a really popular question. When I was doing the throwback stories a couple of days ago, people were like, 'Your body looks different and they look small.' Yeah, well, I weighed significantly less, and since they are real, they change depending on weight loss and weight gained."

She further mentioned that she had gained weight since then, and being on birth control now, a change in size was natural.

She added:

"So there are a bunch of different changes – hormonal and weight gained – that make them change size. You'll even see that (too much information), during my cycle they get bigger or smaller. Body changes, and they change. I just like to show them off."

Has Paige Spiranac ever competed on the LPGA Tour?

Paige Spiranac played professional golf, but she never participated in an LPGA Tour event. She turned professional in 2015 after competing at the Cactus Tour developmental tournament.

Spiranac went on to play on the Cactus Tour, where she secured her first victory in June 2016 by defeating the then-World No. 1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff. Subsequently, she participated in her second LET event and finished 58th.

Later that same year, Spiranac entered her debut LPGA Qualifying but fell short of earning a spot on the Tour. Following a missed cut in Dubai in December, she made the decision to retire shortly thereafter.

Having concluded her professional golf career, Paige Spiranac established herself as a golf influencer and has emerged as one of the most prominent personalities in the golf world. Additionally, she was named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman of the Year" in 2022.

Earlier this year, Paige Spiranac launched her subscription-based website, OnlyPaige, where she gives exclusive golf lessons and shares her never-before-seen photos and videos.