Does US Open 2023 have a champions' dinner? All you need to know about the major championship’s traditions

The 2023 US Open is set to be held from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. Prior to the start of the competition, the USGA will host a special dinner on Tuesday, June 13. This year, though, the special event attracted amateur golfers.
The USGA announced the news on Twitter with the following caption:
"A special evening. Tonight we hosted the amateurs in this year's #USOpen field for dinner."
The US Open is one of the oldest tournaments held by the United States Golf Association (USGA), and it is normally held in mid-June. It's the year's third major, held on a variety of golf courses.
The Newport Country Club hosted the first US Open on October 4, 1895 featuring ten pros and one amateur golfer competed in the 36-hole play. Horace Rawlins won the event and collected $150 in cash and a golf medal from the $335 prize pool.
Amateur golfers qualified for the 2023 US Open
One hundred and fifty-six golfers qualified for the US Open, including 17 amateur golfers.
Here is a list of all the amateur golfers playing at the 2023 US Open:
- Basten Amat
- Michael Brennan
- Barclay Brown
- Ben Carr
- Christian Cavaliere
- Wenyi Ding
- Nicholas Echavarria
- Matthew McClellan
- Maxwell Moldovan
- Omar Morales
- Aldrich Poltgieter
- Gordon Sargent
- Issac Simmons
- Preston Summerhays
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendan Valdes
- Alexander Yang
US Open past winners
Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open last year after defeating Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke and won $3.1 million in prize money while Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2021.
Here is a list of all the previous winners of the US Open:
- 2022: Matt Fitrpatrick
- 2021: Jon Rahm
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau
- 2019: Gary Woodland
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
- 2017: Brooks Koepka
- 2016: Dustin Johnson
- 2015: Jordan Spieth
- 2014: Martin Kaymer
- 2013: Justin Rose
- 2012: Webb Simpson
- 2011: Rory McIlroy
- 2010: Graeme McDowell
- 2009: Lucas Glover
- 2008: Tiger Woods
- 2007: Angel Cabrera
- 2006: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2005: Michael Campbell
- 2004: Retief Goosen
- 2003: Jim Furyk
- 2002: Tiger Woods
- 2001: Retief Goosen
- 2000: Tiger Woods
- 1999: Payne Stewart
- 1998: Lee Janzen
- 1997: Ernie Els
- 1996: Steve Jones
- 1995: Corey Pavin
- 1994: Ernie Els
- 1993: Lee Janzen
- 1992: Tom Kite
- 1991: Payne Stewart
- 1990: Hale Irwin
- 1989: Curtis Strange
- 1988: Curtis Strange
- 1987: Scott Simpson
- 1986: Raymond Floyd
- 1985: Andy North
- 1984: Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1983: Larry Nelson
- 1982: Tom Watson
- 1981: David Graham
- 1980: Jack Nicklaus
- 1979: Hale Irwin
- 1978: Andy North
- 1977: Hubert Green
- 1976: Jerry Pate
- 1975: Lou Graham
- 1974: Hale Irwin
- 1973: Johnny Miller
- 1972: Jack Nicklaus
- 1971: Lee Trevino
- 1970: Tony Jacklin
- 1969: Orville Moody
- 1968: Lee Trevino
- 1967: Jack Nicklaus
- 1966: Billy Casper
- 1965: Gary Player
- 1964: Ken Venturi
- 1963: Julius Boros
- 1962: Jack Nicklaus
- 1961: Gene Littler
- 1960: Arnold Palmer
- 1959: Billy Casper
- 1958: Tommy Bolt
- 1957: Dick Mayer
- 1956: Cary Middlecoff
- 1955: Jack Fleck
- 1954: Ed Furgol
- 1953: Ben Hogan
- 1952: Julius Boros
- 1951: Ben Hogan
- 1950: Ben Hogan
- 1949: Cary Middlecoff
- 1948: Ben Hogan
- 1947: Lloyd Mangrum
- 1946: Craig Wood