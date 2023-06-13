Does US Open 2023 have a champions' dinner? All you need to know about the major championship’s traditions

The 2023 US Open is set to be held from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. Prior to the start of the competition, the USGA will host a special dinner on Tuesday, June 13. This year, though, the special event attracted amateur golfers.

The USGA announced the news on Twitter with the following caption:

"A special evening. Tonight we hosted the amateurs in this year's #USOpen field for dinner."

The US Open is one of the oldest tournaments held by the United States Golf Association (USGA), and it is normally held in mid-June. It's the year's third major, held on a variety of golf courses.

The Newport Country Club hosted the first US Open on October 4, 1895 featuring ten pros and one amateur golfer competed in the 36-hole play. Horace Rawlins won the event and collected $150 in cash and a golf medal from the $335 prize pool.

Amateur golfers qualified for the 2023 US Open

One hundred and fifty-six golfers qualified for the US Open, including 17 amateur golfers.

Here is a list of all the amateur golfers playing at the 2023 US Open:

Basten Amat

Michael Brennan

Barclay Brown

Ben Carr

Christian Cavaliere

Wenyi Ding

Nicholas Echavarria

Matthew McClellan

Maxwell Moldovan

Omar Morales

Aldrich Poltgieter

Gordon Sargent

Issac Simmons

Preston Summerhays

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendan Valdes

Alexander Yang

US Open past winners

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open last year after defeating Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke and won $3.1 million in prize money while Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2021.

Here is a list of all the previous winners of the US Open:

2022: Matt Fitrpatrick

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Brooks Koepka

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Justin Rose

2012: Webb Simpson

2011: Rory McIlroy

2010: Graeme McDowell

2009: Lucas Glover

2008: Tiger Woods

2007: Angel Cabrera

2006: Geoff Ogilvy

2005: Michael Campbell

2004: Retief Goosen

2003: Jim Furyk

2002: Tiger Woods

2001: Retief Goosen

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Payne Stewart

1998: Lee Janzen

1997: Ernie Els

1996: Steve Jones

1995: Corey Pavin

1994: Ernie Els

1993: Lee Janzen

1992: Tom Kite

1991: Payne Stewart

1990: Hale Irwin

1989: Curtis Strange

1988: Curtis Strange

1987: Scott Simpson

1986: Raymond Floyd

1985: Andy North

1984: Fuzzy Zoeller

1983: Larry Nelson

1982: Tom Watson

1981: David Graham

1980: Jack Nicklaus

1979: Hale Irwin

1978: Andy North

1977: Hubert Green

1976: Jerry Pate

1975: Lou Graham

1974: Hale Irwin

1973: Johnny Miller

1972: Jack Nicklaus

1971: Lee Trevino

1970: Tony Jacklin

1969: Orville Moody

1968: Lee Trevino

1967: Jack Nicklaus

1966: Billy Casper

1965: Gary Player

1964: Ken Venturi

1963: Julius Boros

1962: Jack Nicklaus

1961: Gene Littler

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Billy Casper

1958: Tommy Bolt

1957: Dick Mayer

1956: Cary Middlecoff

1955: Jack Fleck

1954: Ed Furgol

1953: Ben Hogan

1952: Julius Boros

1951: Ben Hogan

1950: Ben Hogan

1949: Cary Middlecoff

1948: Ben Hogan

1947: Lloyd Mangrum

1946: Craig Wood

