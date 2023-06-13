Create

Does US Open 2023 have a champions' dinner? All you need to know about the major championship’s traditions

Modified Jun 13, 2023
The 2023 US Open is set to be held from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. Prior to the start of the competition, the USGA will host a special dinner on Tuesday, June 13. This year, though, the special event attracted amateur golfers.

The USGA announced the news on Twitter with the following caption:

"A special evening. Tonight we hosted the amateurs in this year's #USOpen field for dinner."
A special evening.Tonight we hosted the amateurs in this year's #USOpen field for dinner. https://t.co/2SjY9DJ5Rr

The US Open is one of the oldest tournaments held by the United States Golf Association (USGA), and it is normally held in mid-June. It's the year's third major, held on a variety of golf courses.

The Newport Country Club hosted the first US Open on October 4, 1895 featuring ten pros and one amateur golfer competed in the 36-hole play. Horace Rawlins won the event and collected $150 in cash and a golf medal from the $335 prize pool.

Amateur golfers qualified for the 2023 US Open

One hundred and fifty-six golfers qualified for the US Open, including 17 amateur golfers.

Here is a list of all the amateur golfers playing at the 2023 US Open:

  • Basten Amat
  • Michael Brennan
  • Barclay Brown
  • Ben Carr
  • Christian Cavaliere
  • Wenyi Ding
  • Nicholas Echavarria
  • Matthew McClellan
  • Maxwell Moldovan
  • Omar Morales
  • Aldrich Poltgieter
  • Gordon Sargent
  • Issac Simmons
  • Preston Summerhays
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Brendan Valdes
  • Alexander Yang

US Open past winners

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open last year after defeating Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke and won $3.1 million in prize money while Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2021.

Here is a list of all the previous winners of the US Open:

  • 2022: Matt Fitrpatrick
  • 2021: Jon Rahm
  • 2020: Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2019: Gary Woodland
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka
  • 2017: Brooks Koepka
  • 2016: Dustin Johnson
  • 2015: Jordan Spieth
  • 2014: Martin Kaymer
  • 2013: Justin Rose
  • 2012: Webb Simpson
  • 2011: Rory McIlroy
  • 2010: Graeme McDowell
  • 2009: Lucas Glover
  • 2008: Tiger Woods
  • 2007: Angel Cabrera
  • 2006: Geoff Ogilvy
  • 2005: Michael Campbell
  • 2004: Retief Goosen
  • 2003: Jim Furyk
  • 2002: Tiger Woods
  • 2001: Retief Goosen
  • 2000: Tiger Woods
  • 1999: Payne Stewart
  • 1998: Lee Janzen
  • 1997: Ernie Els
  • 1996: Steve Jones
  • 1995: Corey Pavin
  • 1994: Ernie Els
  • 1993: Lee Janzen
  • 1992: Tom Kite
  • 1991: Payne Stewart
  • 1990: Hale Irwin
  • 1989: Curtis Strange
  • 1988: Curtis Strange
  • 1987: Scott Simpson
  • 1986: Raymond Floyd
  • 1985: Andy North
  • 1984: Fuzzy Zoeller
  • 1983: Larry Nelson
  • 1982: Tom Watson
  • 1981: David Graham
  • 1980: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1979: Hale Irwin
  • 1978: Andy North
  • 1977: Hubert Green
  • 1976: Jerry Pate
  • 1975: Lou Graham
  • 1974: Hale Irwin
  • 1973: Johnny Miller
  • 1972: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1971: Lee Trevino
  • 1970: Tony Jacklin
  • 1969: Orville Moody
  • 1968: Lee Trevino
  • 1967: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1966: Billy Casper
  • 1965: Gary Player
  • 1964: Ken Venturi
  • 1963: Julius Boros
  • 1962: Jack Nicklaus
  • 1961: Gene Littler
  • 1960: Arnold Palmer
  • 1959: Billy Casper
  • 1958: Tommy Bolt
  • 1957: Dick Mayer
  • 1956: Cary Middlecoff
  • 1955: Jack Fleck
  • 1954: Ed Furgol
  • 1953: Ben Hogan
  • 1952: Julius Boros
  • 1951: Ben Hogan
  • 1950: Ben Hogan
  • 1949: Cary Middlecoff
  • 1948: Ben Hogan
  • 1947: Lloyd Mangrum
  • 1946: Craig Wood

