Does Wyndham Clark win OWGR points for 54-hole win at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Rules explored

Wyndham Clark jumped four positions on the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. Clark was at number 10 before last week's event and the victory on Sunday added 71.77 points, jumping to number 6 in the rankings.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was trimmed to 54 holes following inclement weather on Sunday, February 4. As the tournament was suspended, Saturday's round leader won the event and $3.6 million in prize money, along with 700 FedEx Cup points.

For events that are shortened, ranking points are only awarded when at least 36 holes of the event have been completed. The ranking points for a tournament that is halted after 36 holes are lowered to 75% of the points that were initially calculated.

On the other hand, the original computed ranking points are awarded if 54 holes of the events have been played before the competitions are suspended.

Here is an excerpt from the official website of the OWGR, which talks about the ranking points of curtailment events:

"For Eligible Tournaments scheduled to be played over 72 holes which are curtailed because of a Curtailment Event, at least 36 holes must be completed in order to be eligible for Ranking Points and: where 54 holes are completed there will be no change to the Ranking Points Breakdown from the originally calculated Ranking Points Breakdown for that Eligible Tournament for each finishing position."

It adds:

"Where 36 holes are completed the Ranking Points Breakdown will be reduced to 75% of the originally calculated Ranking Points Breakdown for that Eligible Tournament for each finishing position."

Clark received all of the points that the winner of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was expected to get, as the competition had completed 54 holes before it was suspended.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard

Wyndham Clark won the tournament by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg followed by Matthieu Pavon, who finished in third place with a score of under 15.

Max Hubbard settled for a score of under 14, finishing in a tie for fourth place with Thomas Detry, the open-round leader.

Jason Day, who shot 63 on Saturday at Pebble Beach and jumped into 28 positions on the leaderboard, finished in a tie for sixth place at the end. He finished in a tie with Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.

Here is the final leaderboard of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Wyndham Clark: -17

2. Ludvig Åberg: -16

3. Matthieu Pavon: -15

T4. Mark Hubbard: -14

T4. Thomas Detry: -14

T6. Jason Day: -13

T6. Tom Hoge: -13

T6. Justin Thomas: -13

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -13

10. Sam Burns: -12

T11. Justin Rose: -11

T11. Keegan Bradley: -11

T11. Patrick Cantlay: -11

T14. Eric Cole: -10

T14. Si Woo Kim: -10

T14. Peter Malnati: -10

T14. Collin Morikawa: -10

T14. Beau Hossler: -10

T14. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T20. Adam Scott: -9

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -9

T20. Erik van Rooyen: -9

T20. Cam Davis: -9

T20. Sahith Theegala: -9

T20. J.T. Poston: -9

It is important to note that even after this week's PGA Tour event, Scottie Scheffler maintained the top position in the Official World Gold Rankings, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele also sit ahead of Clark in the OWGR.