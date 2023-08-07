Dog rams a golf cart into a 4-year-old girl at Wayne County

A dog accidentally accelerated a golf cart toward a four-year-old girl in Westland, Michigan. However, as per the Michigan Fire Officials, the little girl didn't suffer any injury.

The incident took place at Wayne County community’s Blues, Brews, and BBQ on August 4, when the Fire Department Labrador Retriever, named Bella, lunged a golf cart into the little girl.

As per reports, the dog was sitting on the Golf Cart and accidentally jumped onto the accelerator pedal which led the cart's front tire to rush over the young girl's left leg.

After seeing the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot and tried to steer the cart away, but their efforts went in vain as the girl's leg was already struck.

A Westlan Fire official stated to the media about the entire incident. He explained by saying:

"This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying."

"Unfortunately, before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl, and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg," he added.

Paramedics quickly addressed the situation and assessed the four-year-old girl. Although there were no injuries, but, the girl was 'visibly shaken'.

The mother of the girl also refused any further treatment or transport to the emergency room as the little girl had no obvious injuries.

As per the Fire Officials, the four-year-old girl went to the Fire Department's bounce house and was seen eating popcorn and jumping in the room.

The department also cleared that the Labrador Retriever, Bella, was also fine and had suffered no injuries.

21-year-old man charged with triple murder after a fatal accident involving a golf cart

A horrific indent happened at Cypress, Houston, when a man, 21, was arrested on the charges of murder after a triple fatal crash. He was reportedly driving a black Cadillac Escalade and crashed with a golf cart at the intersection point of Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway.

The incident is reported to have happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, August 6.

The man named Daniel Riveria was accused under the influence of alcohol when his black Cadillac Escalade rushed into a golf cart, carrying three men, who are identified as Jacob Wnuk, Christopher Scandridge, and Fraser Anderson.

As per reports, Riveria was driving with a female passenger and a child when he allegedly gave a stop sign at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway and then crashed into the golf cart.

Two of the passenger in the golf car, Wnuk and Anderson, were found dead on the spot, whereas Scandridge was first rushed to hospital, but, later on, declared dead too.

As per the Police officials, Daniel Riveria was first taken to the hospital for treatment and then was shifted into custody for the subsequent charges.

Authorities also reported that the child in the black Cadillac Escalade was unhurt, meanwhile, the female passenger was taken to hospital due to minor injuries.