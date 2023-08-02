Drunk woman accused of killing bride in golf cart crash denied bond by S.C. judge, remains in custody

The woman accused of killing a bride after drunkenly crashing into a newlywed couple’s golf cart was denied bond on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles denied bail for Jamie Komoroski, 25, in relation to the April 28 crash in Folly Beach.

Komoroski, who has spent the last three months behind bars without trial, was denied bail by South Carolina and remains in custody, NBC reported. Komoroski is charged with homicide and DUI in the crash that killed Samantha Miller, 34. The late bride was leaving her beachside reception when the accident happened.

DUI golf cart crash kills newlywed in South Carolina

The accused drunkenly crashed into a golf cart at a wedding reception late-night killing the bride and injuring the husband. Late Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson sustained a brain injury and broken bones and is in recovery. The groom’s mother, Annette Hutchinson, had started a GoFundMe page in May to receive help for the treatment.

The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety took note of the accident and action was taken against Komoroski. Following an investigation, it was revealed that Komoroski was drunk driving when she caused the accident. According to a toxicology report released by the department, the blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit after the crash.

Authorities also revealed that Komoroski was traveling at 65 in a 25-mph zone when the vehicle she was driving hit Miller’s golf cart. On Tuesday, defense attorney Christopher Gramiccioni, appearing for Komoroski, claimed that his client has "zero criminal history."

However, the court denied bail and asked the accused to remain in custody until further investigation is completed.