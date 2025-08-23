"Don't know what he's afraid of" - Brooks Koepka jibes at Bryson DeChambeau for snubbing him in LIV Golf faceoff

Brooks Koepka opened up about Bryson DeChambeau skipping a game against him in the semifinal of the LIV Golf Michigan event. The Saudi league season is heading for its wrap-up with its season-ending team championship, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, August 24.

DeChambeau’s Crushers GC will take on Koepka’s Smash GC in the semifinals on Saturday. However, while Koepka, a five-time major champion, named himself as his team’s No. 1 singles player, DeChambeau, the 2024 U.S. Open winner, chose to play in the No. 2 singles spot instead.

In the press conference on Friday, Koepka opened up about DeChambeau's decision. He said:

"I don't know what the thinking was behind that. I'd probably say the people would want to see that. I don't know what he was afraid of. It's just kind of… I don't know. He beats to his own drum. He is a strange cat."

DeChambeau was asked about putting himself in the second slot in the press conference, and he said:

"I've my reasons........It's not personal, though, I can tell you that. It's not."

There will not be a Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau matchup in the semifinals of the LIV Golf Michigan event. Koepka will go against Anirban Lahiri, while DeChambeau will face Talor Gooch.

In the quarterfinals, Crushers GC played against Majesticks GC. DeChambeau played against Lee Westwood, and his team won the game to qualify for the semifinals.

Koepka's Smash GC faced 4Aces GC and registered a win. The other matchups in the quarterfinals included Legion XIII beating Cleeks GC, HyFlyers beating Fireballs GC, Torque GC defeating RangeGoats GC, and Stinger GC winning against Ripper GC.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his performance at the LIV Golf Team Championship

Bryson DeChambeau won his game against Lee Westwood to help his team win the match. In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said :

"I was just playing more of my game. I felt like this golf course was super gettable. Wedges I was at a bit of a disadvantage, but I said, let's lock in, let's focus in and not let that affect me and give myself the best chances.

"I was swinging it nice out there today, really in good control of it, and the only thing I was kind of concerned about was the wedging and putting and that can get a little dicey, but I made it happen when it mattered most, and albeit I would have liked to have finished earlier, Lee is obviously an incredible competitor, and you never want to count him out," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau started the game with a win on the seventh hole, but then Westwood won the next hole. However, the Crushers GC captain managed to win five more holes while Westwood won only two.

Following the Saturday semifinals, the winning teams will earn their spots in the finale, which will take place on Sunday.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More