"Don't push them" - Paige Spiranac has an advice for parents putting their kids into golf

Paige Spiranac has launched her website 'OnlyPaige' to share her golfing experiences with fans. The American never misses an occasion to keep her admirers up to date on new golfing strategies and advice.

Spiranac hosts the "Playing a Round Podcast," where she discusses about the sport. Samantha Marks joined Spiranac on a recent episode of the podcast, and the two talked about "How to Get Your Kids Into Golf?"

Playing a Round Podcast released a short video on their Instagram page in which Paige and Samantha discussed their thoughts about playing golf at a young age.

One of Paige's admirers inquired about the secrets to long-term enjoyment in golf. The question is as follows:

"My 8-year old daughter is just getting into golf. What are some keys to lifelong happiness on golf?"

In reply, Paige Spiranac said:

"Don't push them and let them lead the way. I felt I had so much pressure on me to get full-ride scholarship when I was a junior golfer, that that felt like work. And when you're playing in college, that feels like work. And then you go to play professionally and before you know it. You're so burned out."

"You don't want to play. You don't want to practice. Because golf is such a unique and interesting sport that you can play for such a long time, and you could peak at any point. Don't put too much pressure on when they're first starting out," she added.

Samatha Marks joined her and further elaborated sharing her experience as a young player. She said:

"I started playing and competing actually, at the age of six, which is pretty young. And you know, I was playing in these little US kids' 9-hole events, 6-hole events, 3-hole events. I would say one thing that kept me in it for as long as I was... My dad would just let me do what I wanted to do. When I was 5-year-old and if I wanted to roll around in the sand trap, and that was my practice for the day."

"That was what we did for the day. As your child gets a little bit older maybe say like 10, 11, 12, is really gamify things. Me and my dad bet for everything we did on the range. I would like, I bet I can bounce the ball on the wedge for longer than you. And we'd bet for like a 7-eleven slurpee for $0.99," she added.

Paige Spiranac added to the statement and went on to say:

"You need to learn how to play and you need to learn how to score, especially under pressure. So gamifying it, spending....if you have just a small amount of time play 3-holes instead of practicing on the driving range. Play, play, play, play, play, play."

When did Paige Spiranac start playing golf?

Paige Spiranac began playing golf at the age of 12. She grew up practising gymnastics, but when she was 12, she broke her knee, which pushed her into golf.

She won five tournaments as a junior on Colorado's junior golf circuit. Paige Spiranac had a great junior career, earning five college recruits and a CWGA Junior Stroke Play title in 2010.

Spiranac competed in the Windy City Intercollegiate competitions as a freshman in 2011-12 after receiving a scholarship from the University of Arizona.

She went pro in 2015 and competed on the Cactus Tour. In her professional career, she only won one event.

