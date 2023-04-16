"Trust your gut"- Paige Spiranac speaks on her commitment to golf

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is known for her great social media presence and is often referred to as one of the biggest American media personalities. She has been a spokesperson for women in the sport of golf.

In a recent interview with Golf Week, Spiranac spoke about the struggles she had to go through to make a career for herself on the golfing circuit. She shared the mantra of her success, saying,

"Trust your gut and don't let others get to you! If you're like me and can play at a high level, then you should 100 percent take advantage of that and make a name for yourself."

Paige Spiranac said that she is at a point in life where she can challenge anybody who criticizes or trolls her, she said,

"I am at the point in my life where I can either just brush off naysayers or even challenge them and prove them wrong... which I am not afraid to do."

Spiranac, who was one of the first female viral golf content creators, shared that it was important to be unique when making a name on social media.

"There are so many talented golf creators out there, so you need to find ways to stand out. Luckily, I feel that I was ahead of the curve and early to the golf content space before many others, so I was able to establish an incredible audience and fanbase over the past few years."

Paige Spiranac is currently hosting PointsBet’s new golf show, The Approach. Speaking about her hosting journey, she said:

"Any time I get the opportunity to do what I love and talk about golf, it's a win. Now to do it with some of the best co-hosts around? It's a dream come true."

Although Spiranac never earned an LPGA card, she did have some good collegiate-level golf experience. Although the 30-year-old is past her professional golfing days, she enjoys being a golf content creator and aims to be one of the leading voices in the golf media someday.

"It's changed several times throughout my career and will probably continue to change as I grow and learn. Right now my ultimate goal is to continue to be one of the leading voices in golf media while showing the world that golf can be fun and inclusive. It's also important to me to break down the social construct surrounding women and their bodies."

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Born on March 26, 1993, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Paige Spiranac is a retired American golfer, mostly known for her social media presence. With over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, over 850k followers on Twitter, and 1.4 million followers on TikTok, she is one of the most popular golf content creators on the internet.

Spiranac started her junior golf career in 2010. She even earned a scholarship at the University of Arizona for her incredible performance at the junior level. Her college golf career is considered to be the best time for her. Winning several tournaments and making a name at the college level and on the Cactus Tour earned her a spot in the qualifying tournament of the LPGA in 2016.

However, Paige Spiranac failed to capitalize on the opportunity and failed to earn an LPGA card.

