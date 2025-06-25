“Don’t put me down like that”: Collin Morikawa has public out lash at journalist over caddie change ahead of the Rocket Classic

Collin Morikawa had a tense exchange with a reporter during his press conference ahead of the Rocket Classic, where he spoke about his pro-am partners and his media obligations a couple of hours later. Though the reporter said he felt that he was being complimentary towards the golfer, Morikawa disagreed.

At the Rocket Classic, Morikawa brought it up, saying he didn't appreciate the light it put him in. The American golfer was asked if he knew who'd be caddying for him at the Open Championship in just a few weeks. He said he didn't and added:

"I read your article that you wrote. Look, I'm not here to tell people how to do their jobs, but I don't get why you would make me sound bad because you put out my quote that I was playing with pro-am partners out front."

He said those partners are paying "a lot of money", adding that they're very important to the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the community. He went on:

"For you to put a quote like that and put me down, saying, 'Hey, wait two and a half hours.' You called me up on the first tee."

Morikawa said he isn't going to tell the reporter what to write, but pleaded:

"Don't put me down like that. It's two and a half hours, Adam... We can all read it very differently... I'm just telling you, I think there's a perspective where people can read it like that. I'm just going to leave it at that."

The video of the exchange was shared on X by Golf.com.

He circled back and said he's going through the process to find a new caddie, but that he'll keep everyone updated on when he finds someone to take over.

Collin Morikawa opens up on caddie split

For the time being, Collin Morikawa does not have a regular caddie. He's moving on from Joe Greiner. For the Rocket Classic, Korn Ferry Tour player K.K. Limbhasut will be taking over the bag.

Collin Morikawa split with his caddie (Image via Imagn)

Morikawa said via NBC Sports:

“When I split with J.J. Jakovac, I had him except for one tournament my entire career and you get used to that. J.J.'s an amazing caddie and I wish him all the best. So when I leave that, it’s a process for me to find because I only know one way. I think people, they’re going to be surprised but the way I put it is just because two people are great at what they do doesn’t mean they’re going to be great together.

Collin Morikawa said that Greiner is an amazing caddie, but the two of them saw things differently. How each one approached the day-to-day differed, and that kept them from being on the same page. Right or wrong, he said it was just about feeling good about his situation.

