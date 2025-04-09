“Don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about”: Bryson DeChambeau on creating YT content at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau is preparing for the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. He is one of the most active golfers on social media and has built an incredible connection with his fans via his YouTube Channel.

When asked what he would do if he had a chance to shoot content at the Augusta National for social media, DeChambeau replied:

"Oh, my gosh. I don't think it's appropriate to talk about right now," DeChambeau said. "Oh, man, if I got the opportunity, it would be great to just film something that -- I don't even know."

Bryson DeChambeau said that he would love to talk about the history of this iconic golf course and showcase everything about the past champions.

"I'd love to talk about the history of this golf course. I think it would be really cool to showcase all the past champions and what Mr. Jones had done for this community and this place, and Mr. Roberts, and just the history of it would be really cool to showcase," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau continued further and said that if given a chance, it would be a cool and aspiring opportunity for him.

"That would be a cool, aspiring opportunity for me. But if that happens, that's amazing. If it doesn't, no problem. I'm still here to play the Masters and compete to hopefully get the job done this year," DeChambeau concluded.

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't won the Masters in his career yet. He has registered two major wins, with two U.S. Open wins in 2020 and 2024. His best finish at the Augusta National came last year, where he finished T6 for the event.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau paired with in the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Shane Lowry and the 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters. They tee off in the afternoon session for the first round at 1:23 PM EDT, while for the second round, they will tee off at 10:15 am EDT.

Here are the tee times of all golfers competing in the first round of the 2025 Masters.

7:40 AM - Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 AM - Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 AM - Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 AM - Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 AM - Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 AM - Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

8:52 AM - Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 AM - Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 AM - Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 AM - Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 AM - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 AM - Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 AM - Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 AM - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

10:26 AM - Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 AM - Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 AM - Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 AM - Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 AM - José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 AM - Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

11:38 AM - Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 AM - Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

12:00 PM - Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 PM - Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

12:22 PM - Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 PM - Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 PM - Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 PM - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 PM - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 PM - Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 PM - Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

