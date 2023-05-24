PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh is yet again in the headlines for his remarks on LIV Golf's impact. Just last week, Waugh emphasized that the Saudi-backed league has a flawed system, which is not good for golf.

A similar statement recently spread on Twitter as Todd Lewis, a reporter for Golf Channel and NBC, claimed that Waugh spoke with him and took a sly dig on LIV golf yet again. According to Lewis, Seth said,

"I still don't believe division is good for the game or good for the fans…I don't think they (LIV) have a superior product and I don’t think from an economical model from costs versus revenues I don't think they have a better model."

Before the 2023 PGA Championship, Seth Waugh spoke with Yahoo! Sports. He made somewhat similar remarks on LIV Golf's existence and its flawed system. He said,

"I don't think division is good for the game. Hopefully, it's good for those individuals that have made whatever decisions they have, but the game has moved on. It's amplified those who have stayed, and the ones who have left have largely disappeared from the landscape — in terms of an exposure perspective."

The PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh took an indirect attack on LIV Golf's investors, PIF, and said,

"They can fund it for as long as they want to. But no matter how much money you have, at some point burning it doesn't feel very good. I don't see they are accomplishing much."

However, Seth Waugh did acknowledge the existence of LIV Golf. He felt that if in the future the two leagues (LIV Golf and PGA Tour) eventually bridge the gap that is growing in the game of golf, then it would do a lot better for the game.

"How do you get relegated and promoted?" - PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh on LIV golfers earning OWGR points

Since the inception of the Saudi-backed league, the major headache their golfers have faced is declining rankings in the OWGR. Other than two majors, nothing has helped them to get a massive boost in their rankings.

As per Sports Illustrated, Seth Waugh, who also happens to be part of the OWGR board, shared his views on LIV Golf getting OWGR points in their league. He feels that the league would take some time before the reforms are made.

"There are certain parts of their structure that can be solved by math, but there may be some pretty fundamental things that are harder. There's the potential conflict with the team aspect and then access - how do you get relegated and promoted?"

According to Seth Waugh, the decision on them (LIV Golf) receiving OWGR points may come late in 2024. He added:

"They had our latest response weeks ago and we haven't heard back. They have made a bad assumption that this will be a quick process. It never has been. Every application has taken a year-plus as far as I'm aware. I can't speculate [on how long it will take] because they have not responded. They might have to solve things as well, and it's not clear whether they're willing to."

Seth Waugh also suggested that the two tours might even find some possibilities to coexist in the near future and improve the game of golf.

