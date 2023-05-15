"I don't see they are accomplishing much" - PGA chief Seth Waugh calls LIV Golf system 'flawed' and responds to controversy

PGA Championship boss Seth Waugh doesn't believe LIV Golf is a good system. He believes it's a flawed league with a lot of issues and doesn't think its presence is good for the sport overall.

Waugh said via Yahoo! Sports:

"I don’t think division is good for the game. Hopefully, it’s good for those individuals that have made whatever decisions they have, but the game has moved on. It’s amplified those who have stayed, and the ones who have left have largely disappeared from the landscape — in terms of an exposure perspective.

"They can fund it for as long as they want to. But no matter how much money you have, at some point burning it doesn't feel very good. I don't see they are accomplishing much."

He also added that he'd like to eventually see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf work together in some form to help bridge the growing divide in the sport. He doesn't see LIV as a good league, but he does at least acknowledge that they're here and that the future of golf would be brighter with the two leagues at least not warring.

Ahead of his own major tournament, Waugh was pleased with how things went between PGA and LIV players at the Masters:

"The good news is the Masters went first and set the stage for, frankly, civility. That's the tone we want. Nobody died, right?"

Right now, the LIV Golf stars are sorely outnumbered. There are only 18:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

Conversely, the remaining field of 156 golfers is PGA Tour members. For comparison, there were about 18 LIV members at the Masters out of 88 total spots, so the ratio was much more forgiving.

LIV Golf, OWGR feud continues

As LIV Golf continues to seek OWGR points, the feud continues. Seth Waugh said via Sports Illustrated:

“There are certain parts of their structure that can be solved by math, but there may be some pretty fundamental things that are harder. There’s the potential conflict with the team aspect and then access—how do you get relegated and promoted?

“They had our latest response weeks ago and we haven’t heard back. They have made a bad assumption that this will be a quick process. It never has been. Every application has taken a year-plus as far as I’m aware. I can’t speculate [on how long it will take] because they have not responded. They might have to solve things as well, and it’s not clear whether they’re willing to.’’

LIV Golf doesn't get OWGR points

USGA CEO Mike Whan, who is also a member of the OWGR board, said:

“There are some things about LIV that you could probably address mathematically. and there’s a couple of things at LIV that are a little bit more challenging to just slide a player in and make sure that you’re being fair to all the other players, and all of the tours around the world.’’

It appears as if some sort of resolution is coming, but it could be a while before everything is ironed out.

