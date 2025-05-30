"Don’t think there’s another way," - Max Homa commits to US Open qualifying amid struggling form

Max Homa is preparing to go through U.S. Open qualifying for the first time in years, admitting that there’s no other route left given his current form and ranking. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who had previously been exempt, is now forced to earn his spot through final qualifying.

The 34-year-old is making his 13th start of the season this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Despite a promising start, sitting third on the leaderboard and just three strokes behind leader Ben Griffin after the opening round, Homa has struggled throughout 2025. He has yet to record a win or a top-10 finish and has missed the cut in five events so far.

While Homa did manage to qualify for this year’s Masters (T12 finish) and the PGA Championship (T60 finish) through specific exemptions, the same doesn’t apply to the U.S. Open.

Speaking after his opening round at the Memorial, Max Homa confirmed his intent to enter U.S. Open qualifying.

"I don't think there's another way, I think I have to play no matter what, but maybe you guys have a different avenue,” he said.

When the interviewer pointed out the Top-60 OWGR exemption, Homa asked, “In the world?” The reporter clarified that it referred to the week before the event.

"The week before? Yeah, I mean, was it an eye-opener? I guess it wasn't an eye-opener, it was just a bummer. Just because you don't start the year whatever I was in the world and think you're going to fall that far. But just, that's golf, so you just keep plugging along."

"I worried about it probably too much early in the skid and then stopped worrying about it late. So I'll play some other tournaments to kind of make up for it. I never play well in the U.S. Open anyway, so at that point, I probably would have missed the cut. So, if I don't get in it's all good. I just wanted to play because now that I'm a dad I would like to win or something on a Father's Day. But if not I'll just hang out with my son and it will be a great day," he added.

Max Homa last competed in the U.S. Open in 2024, where he was exempt thanks to a Top-30 finish in the 2023 FedExCup standings. That exemption, however, doesn’t extend to the 2025 edition. Currently ranked 87th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he doesn’t meet the Top-60 cutoff and will need to earn his place through qualifying.

How did Max Homa perform in round 1 of the Memorial Tournament?

Max Homa completed his opening round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with an impressive 4-under 68 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He carded six birdies and two bogeys, putting himself in early contention.

Homa started strong on the front nine, making birdies on holes 1, 3, and 7 while dropping a shot on the par-3 4th. He continued to stay consistent on the back nine, with birdies on holes 12, 17, and 18, and a lone bogey on the par-4 13th.

Max Homa playing in the first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Imagn

Here is a complete look at Max Homa's round 1 scorecard:

Front Nine (Out)

Hole 1 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 Hole 2 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 3 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 Hole 4 : Par 3 – 4

: Par 3 – 4 Hole 5 : Par 5 – 5

: Par 5 – 5 Hole 6 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 7 : Par 5 – 4

: Par 5 – 4 Hole 8 : Par 3 – 3

: Par 3 – 3 Hole 9 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Out (Front 9 Total): 34

Back Nine (In)

Hole 10 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 11 : Par 5 – 4

: Par 5 – 4 Hole 12 : Par 3 – 3

: Par 3 – 3 Hole 13 : Par 4 – 5

: Par 4 – 5 Hole 14 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 15 : Par 5 – 5

: Par 5 – 5 Hole 16 : Par 3 – 3

: Par 3 – 3 Hole 17 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 Hole 18 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 In (Back 9 Total): 34

