“Don’t think there’s any great holes” - Viktor Hovland says he’s ‘not a big fan’ of LACC hosting the US Open 2023

Viktor Hovland has criticized the Los Angeles Golf Club, stating that he is not a big fan of it hosting the US Open 2023.

Hovland shot a 69 on Saturday to finish at T12, as he aggregated at 2-under after 54 holes. That's not a bad week at all for the Norwegian, but he seemed unhappy with the LACC, which is hosting the major event for the first time.

While speaking to the media after finishing the third round, Hovland expressed his dissatisfaction with the golf course.

"You know what, I'm not a big fan of this golf course, to be honest," he said. "I think there's some good holes. I don't think there's any great holes. I think there's a few bad holes. I think No. 9 is probably the best hole out here in my opinion."

The 28-year-old golfer is usually known for his calm demeanor, both on and off the golf course. However, it looked like LACC had tested him well enough to let his emotions take over.

Hovland added that the greens were getting firmer due to the sunshine, thus making a few holes tough to play.

He was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"Especially I think 14 is going to be very tough; 15 is going to be tough; 17 and 18 you've got some room, and 16 you've got some room, but I think 14 and 15 can get pretty dicey."

LACC, designed by George Thomas, is rated 16th in Golf Digest's list of the '100 Greatest Golf Courses' in the US.

"Just didn't get too much going" - Viktor Hovland analyzes his third round of the US Open

Viktor Hovland during the third round of the 123rd US Open Championship

Viktor Hovalnd carded a 1-under 69 in the third round of the US Open 2023 to aggregate at 2-under after three days. His third round comprised three birdies and a couple of bogeys.

Hovland was satisfied with his play on Saturday. He said that he played solid throughout the day and hit the greens consistently. However, he added that he struggled to close the holes, and his putting wasn't at par either.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"There were a couple spots where, like par-5, 14, I just left myself in a tough spot on the second shot and made a bogey there, and three-putted 9. Except for those two mistakes, it was a pretty nice round. Just didn't get too much going."

Viktor Hovland said it would need something special from him on Sunday to have a chance. He added, however, that he would like to take advantage of comparatively earlier tee times than the leaders and try to finish higher.

"If we post a low score tomorrow, it could be a nice result," he concluded.

When will Viktor Hovland resume playing at the US Open 2023, Day 4?

Viktor Hovland is paired alongside Min Woo Lee for the final round of the US Open 2023. The pair will tee off at 4:19 pm EST. While Lee and Hovland are in the joint 12th place, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead at 10-under after 54 holes

