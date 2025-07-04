"Don’t want them here" – Lucas Glover drops bombshell comment on LIV golfers’ return amid PGA Tour merger talks

The PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf, are still at a stalemate regarding the merger. Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover has aired his candid opinion about the potential return of LIV golfers to the American circuit, saying that he still feels unhappy with LIV golfers’ decision to leave the tour. To put it simply, he doesn’t want them to return.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf reached another stalemate in their negotiations in April. LIV reportedly offered a $1.5 billion reunification deal to the PGA Tour, but it was deemed unsuitable and therefore, rejected.

During an episode of the Lucas Glover show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, the one-time major champ spoke up. He said that if it were up to him, players on the PIF-funded league should not return because they took the easy route.

“I don’t want to play with them. Me, personally, I don’t think they should be back here. I don’t want them here. They made their decision, and I don’t blame any of them. They made a decision — I don’t care. But they also went away from this Tour and chose to.” [0:10]

The Greenville-born golfer said that he has always dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour and has poured his “heart and soul” into the tour for 21 seasons. As such, LIV golfers, who he believes took the “path of less resistance,” should not return to reap the benefits of his contribution to the tour.

Glover admitted that despite his feelings, he was advised to take his emotions out of the situation and look at the bigger picture—growing the game of golf. However, he also admitted that doing that doesn’t necessarily make it easier for him.

"...You've got to take emotion out of it sometimes — but it’s still very hard for me because this is still my dream. And I chose to stay. And after I chose to stay, I had success.”

Now speaking for the PGA Tour, Lucas Glover shared that regardless of everything that has transpired, they are now focused on moving forward. He also added that if influential LIV golfers can bring more attention to the game, then the reunification may be for the greater good.

Lucas Glover admits the John Deere Classic helped him get a start in his early golf career

Lucas Glover made his third ever cut on the PGA Tour at the 2002 John Deere Classic and went on to win the tournament in 2021. During his show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Glover spoke about the tournament, and said,

“I got a start here, Matt got me a start here in the summer of ‘02… This tournament always seems to provide young players with early starts and jumpstarts to their career. You’ll see a lot of that.”

Lucas Glover is currently making his 18th PGA Tour start of the year at the 2025 John Deere Classic. He has yet to claim his first PGA Tour title of the season, and his best result so far is T3 from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

