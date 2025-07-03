How did PGA Tour suspended professional golfer perform in Round 1 of DP World Tour's BMW International Open?

PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan has returned to competitive golf this week at the BMW International Open, carding a 2-under 70 in the opening round. The American golfer, who is serving a suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in LIV Golf’s “Duels: Miami” event, is competing on a sponsor’s invite at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.
This is Bryan’s fourth start of the 2025 season. Earlier, he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open and The American Express and finished T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
In Thursday’s opening round at the BMW International Open, Bryan made a strong start with a birdie on the 1st hole. He kept a steady pace with pars until another birdie on the 7th and added one more on the 9th to close the front nine at 3-under 33.
On the back nine, he dropped a shot on the 10th but immediately bounced back with a birdie on 11. A bogey on the 17th saw him finish with a 1-over 37 for the back nine. Bryan carded a total of 2-under 70 to sit at T23 after Round 1 of the BMW International Open.
Here’s Wesley Bryan’s hole-by-hole scorecard from the first round of the BMW International Open:
- Hole 1 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)
- Hole 2 (Par 3) – Par (3)
- Hole 3 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 4 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 5 (Par 5) – Par (5)
- Hole 6 (Par 3) – Par (3)
- Hole 7 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)
- Hole 8 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 9 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)
Out: 33 (-3)
- Hole 10 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)
- Hole 11 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)
- Hole 12 (Par 3) – Par (3)
- Hole 13 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 14 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 15 (Par 4) – Par (4)
- Hole 16 (Par 3) – Par (3)
- Hole 17 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)
- Hole 18 (Par 5) – Par (5)
In: 37 (+1)
Total: 70 (-2)
Bryan, currently 195th in the FedExCup standings and 314th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), last won on the PGA Tour in 2017 at the RBC Heritage.
What is the prize money of the 2025 BMW International Open?
The 2025 BMW International Open comes with a total purse of $2.75 million. The winner of the tournament will take home $467,500, while the runner-up will earn $302,500.
Here’s the full prize money breakdown for all positions at this year’s BMW International Open:
- 1st – $467,500
- 2nd – $302,500
- 3rd – $173,250
- 4th – $137,500
- 5th – $116,600
- 6th – $96,250
- 7th – $82,500
- 8th – $68,750
- 9th – $61,600
- 10th – $55,000
- 11th – $50,600
- 12th – $47,300
- 13th – $44,275
- 14th – $42,075
- 15th – $40,425
- 16th – $38,775
- 17th – $37,125
- 18th – $35,475
- 19th – $34,100
- 20th – $33,000
- 21st – $31,900
- 22nd – $31,075
- 23rd – $30,250
- 24th – $29,425
- 25th – $27,775
- 26th – $27,775
- 27th – $26,950
- 28th – $26,125
- 29th – $25,300
- 30th – $24,475
- 31st – $23,650
- 32nd – $22,825
- 33rd – $22,000
- 34th – $21,175
- 35th – $20,350
- 36th – $19,525
- 37th – $18,975
- 38th – $18,425
- 39th – $17,875
- 40th – $17,325
- 41st – $16,775
- 42nd – $16,225
- 43rd – $15,675
- 44th – $15,125
- 45th – $14,575
- 46th – $14,025
- 47th – $13,475
- 48th – $12,925
- 49th – $12,375
- 50th – $11,825
- 51st – $11,275
- 52nd – $10,725
- 53rd – $10,175
- 54th – $9,625
- 55th – $9,350
- 56th – $9,075
- 57th – $8,800
- 58th – $8,525
- 59th – $8,250
- 60th – $7,975
- 61st – $7,700
- 62nd – $7,425
- 63rd – $7,150
- 64th – $6,875
- 65th – $6,600
- 66th – $6,325
- 67th – $6,050
- 68th – $5,775
- 69th – $5,500
- 70th – $5,225