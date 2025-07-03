How did PGA Tour suspended professional golfer perform in Round 1 of DP World Tour's BMW International Open?

PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan has returned to competitive golf this week at the BMW International Open, carding a 2-under 70 in the opening round. The American golfer, who is serving a suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in LIV Golf’s “Duels: Miami” event, is competing on a sponsor’s invite at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

This is Bryan’s fourth start of the 2025 season. Earlier, he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open and The American Express and finished T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In Thursday’s opening round at the BMW International Open, Bryan made a strong start with a birdie on the 1st hole. He kept a steady pace with pars until another birdie on the 7th and added one more on the 9th to close the front nine at 3-under 33.

On the back nine, he dropped a shot on the 10th but immediately bounced back with a birdie on 11. A bogey on the 17th saw him finish with a 1-over 37 for the back nine. Bryan carded a total of 2-under 70 to sit at T23 after Round 1 of the BMW International Open.

Wesley Bryan at the Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Here’s Wesley Bryan’s hole-by-hole scorecard from the first round of the BMW International Open:

Hole 1 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 2 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 3 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 4 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 5 (Par 5) – Par (5)

– Par (5) Hole 6 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 7 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 8 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 9 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

Out: 33 (-3)

Hole 10 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 11 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 12 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 13 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 14 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 15 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 16 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 17 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 18 (Par 5) – Par (5)

In: 37 (+1)

Total: 70 (-2)

Bryan, currently 195th in the FedExCup standings and 314th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), last won on the PGA Tour in 2017 at the RBC Heritage.

What is the prize money of the 2025 BMW International Open?

The 2025 BMW International Open comes with a total purse of $2.75 million. The winner of the tournament will take home $467,500, while the runner-up will earn $302,500.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown for all positions at this year’s BMW International Open:

1st – $467,500

2nd – $302,500

3rd – $173,250

4th – $137,500

5th – $116,600

6th – $96,250

7th – $82,500

8th – $68,750

9th – $61,600

10th – $55,000

11th – $50,600

12th – $47,300

13th – $44,275

14th – $42,075

15th – $40,425

16th – $38,775

17th – $37,125

18th – $35,475

19th – $34,100

20th – $33,000

21st – $31,900

22nd – $31,075

23rd – $30,250

24th – $29,425

25th – $27,775

26th – $27,775

27th – $26,950

28th – $26,125

29th – $25,300

30th – $24,475

31st – $23,650

32nd – $22,825

33rd – $22,000

34th – $21,175

35th – $20,350

36th – $19,525

37th – $18,975

38th – $18,425

39th – $17,875

40th – $17,325

41st – $16,775

42nd – $16,225

43rd – $15,675

44th – $15,125

45th – $14,575

46th – $14,025

47th – $13,475

48th – $12,925

49th – $12,375

50th – $11,825

51st – $11,275

52nd – $10,725

53rd – $10,175

54th – $9,625

55th – $9,350

56th – $9,075

57th – $8,800

58th – $8,525

59th – $8,250

60th – $7,975

61st – $7,700

62nd – $7,425

63rd – $7,150

64th – $6,875

65th – $6,600

66th – $6,325

67th – $6,050

68th – $5,775

69th – $5,500

70th – $5,225

