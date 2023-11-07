Donald Trump boasts about Aberdeenshire Golf Course during fraud trial

Donald Trump appeared before a New York judge on Monday (November 6) to testify in a civil lawsuit against him and several of his business executives. The former president of the United States found time to brag about one of his golf properties during that.

During the hearing, Trump was asked to comment on several topics. One of them was the golf course that he owns in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It is the Trump International Golf Links.

Prosecutors asked him to explain why the Aberdeenshire course increased in value by $245 million in just one year (2013-2014). According to the prosecution, the work done on the course would not justify this increase in its monetary value.

Donald Trump's response, according to The National, was as follows:

"Aberdeen is the oil capital of Europe, it's a very rich place. [Referring to the golf course] It's an incredible piece of land and it may be the greatest golf course ever built. It’s one of the greatest pieces of land I’ve ever seen."

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered that Trump's arguments be dismissed as irrelevant.

Donald Trump is being sued by the State of New York for allegedly inflating the value of his real estate holdings. According to the prosecution, Trump did this in order to get bank loans and other benefits.

According to The National, the court has already concluded that Trump and his eldest sons committed fraud as described. The amount of restitution they will be required to pay, estimated at approximately $250 million, is currently being determined. There is no risk of imprisonment in these proceedings.

The former president faces other legal proceedings, some of which are criminal in nature. The accusations against him include the alleged illegal possession of classified documents, the alleged fraud in the presidential elections in the state of Georgia, and his alleged participation in the events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, among others.

Get to know Donald Trump's course in Aberdeen

Trump International Golf Links is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The former president purchased the land in 2006 and the course opened in 2012.

The course is 7300 yards and par 72. Since acquiring the land, Donald Trump has expressed his vision to build "the best golf course in the world". No first-category tournament has yet been played there though.

Aberdeenshire is a historic county in Scotland with many places of interest, including Balmoral Castle. Its capital, Aberdeen, is known as the "Oil Capital of Europe" due to its role in North Sea oil production.

The county is also known for its abundance of world-class golf courses. Trump International Golf Links coexists with others no less impressive, such as Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Duff House Royal.