Donald Trump to inaugurate new golf course in Scotland: All you need to know

Donald Trump is heading to Scotland to inaugurate the second golf course in Aberdeen. The former US president announced his visit to the UK on his social media network Truth Social Sunday.

Donald Trump owns a golf course in the country and will be cutting the ribbon on the second course. He will shortly visit the United Kingdom, albeit no date has been set. His most recent visit was in 2018.

Announcing the news, Trump wrote on his social media platform:

"Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there. The Golf Courses and Hotels are among the Greatest in the World - Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland. Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen."

He added:

"Very exciting despite the fact that it is 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' that is on my mind, in fact, America will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!"

It is vital to know that Donald Trump is running for president in 2025, hoping to unseat Joe Biden. However, the situation has been complicated by Trump's legal troubles. Despite not being found guilty, Trump became the only former American president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump's golf courses

Donald Trump's passion for golf is really unfathomable. The former American president is also a real estate developer who owns a number of golf courses throughout the world. Trump began building golf courses in 1999, and by the time he ran for president in 2016, he owned 17 of them.

Donald Trump is the owner of the Trump Organization, a golf design firm. Before the American tour terminated the deal following the 2021 US Capitol attack, his golf courses hosted several PGA and LPGA tournaments.

Donald Trump is an avid golfer. According to legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, Trump loves golf more than he loves money. He has the lowest score of 2.8 in handicap matches, as reported by Golf Digest.

In his book, The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received, Trump wrote:

"For me and millions of people—men, women, young and old around the world—golf is more than a game. It is a passion."

During his college years, Donald Trump began playing golf. He has participated in a number of tournaments.

Trump developed his first golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1999. He owns 11 golf courses in the United States and three in foreign countries.

Here is a list of Donald Trump's golf courses:

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey – purchased in 2002.

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina – designed by Greg Norman, located on Lake Norman, purchased in 2012

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, New Jersey – purchased in 2008.[18]

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, New York – purchased in 2010.[19]

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Florida – purchased in December 2012.

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia (located in Pine Hill, New Jersey)

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, New York

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland

Trump Turnberry, Scotland

