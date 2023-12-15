Donald Trump confirms Trump National Doral golf course as venue for LIV Golf Tournament in 2024

Donald Trump is a strong supporter of LIV Golf. So much so that one of the biggest surprises of the circuit's schedule for the 2024 season was that no golf course owned by the former president was announced. That situation changed on Friday, December 15.

Former President Donald Trump announced on the social network Truth Social, also owned by him, that LIV Golf will have a stop at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, in 2024. The event is expected to take place in April.

LIV Golf Nation on X (formerly Twitter) reposted Donald Trump's announcement on Truth Social:

"TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL, in Miami, has just signed with LIV GOLF to host a Championship Tournament in April, 2024. The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!," Trump wrote.

This finalizes the location of one of the tournaments of the LIV Golf 2024 season whose home had yet to be determined. The two final events of the year, the Individual Championship and the Team Championship, are still in the same situation and also have no fixed date.

LIV Golf held tournaments at Donald Trump-owned courses in its initial two seasons. In 2022, Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted the third event of the season in late July.

In 2023, three LIV events were held at Donald Trump courses. LIV Golf DC was played at Trump National in Potomac Falls, Virginia in May, and another event was held at Bedminster in August. Trump National Doral hosted the Team Championship in October.

What has Donald Trump said about LIV Golf?

Donald Trump has spared no praise when talking about LIV Golf.

As early as 2022, amid the birth of the circuit financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Trump had this to say about LIV (via The New York Times):

“The PGA was not loved by a lot of the players, as you know, for a long time. Now they’ve got [the players] an alternative and nobody would have ever known there would be a gold rush like this.”

"The PGA is being destroyed by the PGA. They were stupid and they shouldn't be stupid ... The tour mishandled it so badly and the people at the top, something should happen with them, they mishandled it so badly..."

“And by the way, a lot of other people are coming over. Big names. You know that. The star system is always very important in sports. Whether it’s sports or anything else. And they’ve got the stars..."

Subsequently, his support for LIV Golf has grown, both in the form of statements and gestures. Trump has been present at most of the tournaments that have taken place at his facilities and has even been seen and photographed with several of the circuit's representatives, including Yasir Al Rumayyan, the PIF Governor.