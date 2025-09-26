Donald Trump's delayed trip to 2025 Ryder Cup costs over $16 Million: Reports

Donald Trump’s arrival at Bethpage for the opening day of the Ryder Cup was delayed. However, the US President is set to make it to the competition later Friday to avoid security delays that plagued the US Open men's tennis final in New York. Ahead of this, the Mirror UK has come out to claim that the highly anticipated visit will rack up costs exceeding £12 Million ($16.3M).The report comes out just hours ahead of Trump’s actual landing time at Bethpage. According to the publication, the president's appearance at Super Bowl LIX earlier this year costed £14.8M ($19M). His most recent US Open was rumoured to cost around £6M ($8M). It is also noteworthy that the president’s personal trip to one of his Scottish golf resorts results in over $4.2M bill for the local police forces, including overtime payments.The US President’s Air Force One operates at roughly $267,000 per hour. Added with protection, policing, security arrangements and accommodation expenses, Trump’s late visit to Bethpage is set to cost around $16M. For the unversed, the US president already made an appearance at FIFA's Club World Cup as well. The visit raked up controversies as Trump chose not to leave the podium after handing over the trophy to English side Chelsea during the soccer Club World Cup.Meanwhile, his attendance at the Flushing Meadows US Open tennis final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner delayed the match by 37 minutes. The additional security checks for spectators, due to Trump’s visit, created long queues outside the court which in turn caused delay to the event. However, the costs of the delays were never made public by the organisers.Scottie Scheffler lauds Donald Trump at BethpageDonald Trump’s visit to Bethpage was confirmed days ahead of the Ryder Cup start. However, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague extended an invitation &quot;a number of weeks ago.&quot; Interestingly, European skipper Luke Donald and US Team captain Keegan Bradley lauded the decision to have the President’s presence at the event. Apart from the team skippers, players including Scottie Scheffler also applauded the move.The World No.1 golfer, who has played golf with President Trump in the past, said that the United States leader loves the sport. The four-time major champion further added that he expects to hear from the president this week despite the latter having ‘plans to address the American team.’Speaking at the pre-Ryder Cup press conference on Tuesday, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“He (Donald Trump) just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him… That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect... Whether you're the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who's the president of the club that we're at, he treats everybody like they're the greatest person in the world... I don't think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we'll hear from him this week.”Scheffler further reiterated that President's presence will help the American team’s confidence which seems to have taken a hit in the last edition of the event. He dubbed Trump's visit ‘extremely important’ for his side as they play on home soil.