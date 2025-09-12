  • home icon
  WATCH: Donald Trump gets booed by fans during National Anthem ahead of Yankees vs Tigers game

WATCH: Donald Trump gets booed by fans during National Anthem ahead of Yankees vs Tigers game

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:28 GMT
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Donald Trump gets booed by fans during National Anthem ahead of Yankees vs Tigers game - Source: Imagn

US President Donald Trump attended the New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium vs. the Detroit Tigers to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He was seated in the Steinbrenner family box, which is separated from other spectators by bulletproof glass.

During the National Anthem, Trump was shown as he showed his respect with a salute. However, as soon as it happened, fans at the park shouted and reacted with loud boos.

Here's the video:

Earlier in the day, Trump was at the Pentagon for the memorial event. At the stadium, he interacted with Yankees president Randy Levine, as well as other officials, in the Steinbrenner family box.

Trump is in the middle of his second term in the Oval Office. He has made headlines for several of his executive orders, including stricter immigration measures against undocumented citizens.

Aaron Boone shared his excitement for Donald Trump's presence at Yankees game

President Trump Travels To New York For Yankees Game In The Bronx - Source: Getty
President Trump Travels To New York For Yankees Game In The Bronx - Source: Getty

Before suiting up for the game against the Tigers, Yankees captain Aaron Judge said that he's excited to meet Donald Trump in person. Judge also recalled that he has had the opportunity to meet several US presidents over the years and is looking forward to meeting another one.

"Excited," Judge said on potentially meeting Trump. "I think he's going to come down and come into the locker room for a minute. I've had the honor and fortune of (seeing) some presidents over the years for first pitches or whatever it may be.
"So, the fact that he's going to be here is something that I'm excited to be a part of to see and get to - I don't know what it'll be like - but to interact for a few minutes is something I'm looking forward to."
As Aaron Judge expected, Donald Trump did visit the Yankees locker room as he met and greeted the Yankees superstars before their home game.

Aaron Judge made the president's presence worthwhile with his two-home run performance. In the 9-3 win, Judge first homered in the first inning against Tyler Holton. Trump stood up and applauded Judge’s 360th career home run. Then, in his next plate appearance, which came in the third inning, Judge blasted another home run to tie Joe DiMaggio with 361 career home runs.

Edited by Krutik Jain
