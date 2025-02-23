Donald Trump's meeting on PGA Tour-PIF negotiations falls short of expectations: Report 

Donald Trump is currently involved in the PGA Tour's potential merger with LIV Golf. Since the framework agreement was announced in June 2023, the series has been in talks about the negotiation, without any conclusion so far.

Ad

On Thursday, February 20, the PGA Tour officials had a meeting with US President Donald Trump, which was also attended by PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan. However, as per Golf analyst Eamon Lynch, the meeting "didn't go as well as Tour executives hoped." In his recent article for Golfweek, Lynch discussed Thursday's White House meeting, writing:

"Rumblings from informed sources suggest that Thursday’s meeting at the White House didn’t go as well as Tour executives had hoped, which suggests that PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, remains determined to keep shoveling cash into the furnace of his own pridefulness. There’s no metric by which his folly can be judged economically successful."

Ad

Trending

Lynch also mentioned that Rumayyan needs the deal to be sealed, but unfortunately, it's not reaching any conclusion. He further wrote:

"Al-Rumayyan needs a deal more than the PGA Tour does...........The clock isn’t running down at the same pace on either side of this negotiating table."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is important to note this was the second time the Tour officials met with Donald Trump. Earlier this month, they also had a meeting at the White House, but there is stil no solid conclusion.

What has the PGA Tour said about the meeting with Donald Trump?

On Thursday, February 20, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan joined the meeting with Donald Trump and Yasir Al Rumayyan, along with two of the Player Directors, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott. They later released a statement highlighting the meeting, emphasizing that the circuit is considering the "reunification" of the game.

Ad

However, they did not provide an update on when the deal could be finalized or if it will be done, but they have assured fans that they are committed to "moving as quickly as possible." The statement reads:

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate…"

Ad

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

Expand Tweet

It's been more than a year since the PGA Tour and PIF have been discussing the potential merger. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing, as per Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard, LIV golfers are likely to be playing in PGA Tour events as early as The Players Championship 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback