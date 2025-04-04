Donald Trump spotted arriving at LIV Golf event in his Marine One chopper

President Donald Trump arrived at his golf course, Trump National, in Doral on Thursday ahead of LIV Golf Miami, which begins tomorrow. Trump's golf course is hosting its fourth LIV Golf event since the league's inception.

C-SPAN Communications Director Howard Mortman confirmed on X that President Trump will attend dinner with the players at the course.

The viral golf account NUCLR GOLF reposted the video posted on Thursday evening and credited Mortman.

"(alarm emoji, helicopter emoji, American flag emoji) #NEW: Marine One has landed on the course with President Trump arriving on the grounds at Doral for this week’s LIV Golf event. He will reportedly attend a dinner this evening with the tournament, per @HowardMortman"

The two-minute and 18-second video shows President Trump getting off his chopper before hopping on a golf cart. Trump's Doral course last hosted a LIV Golf event a year ago.

Negotiations between LIV & PGA Tour are ongoing

President Trump Arrives At Trump National Golf Course In Doral, FL (via Getty)

President Trump has openly supported LIV Golf since the league's inception, having hosted events at many of his renowned golf links.

Dean Murmester won LIV Golf Miami last April, defeating Sergio Gacia in a playoff. The iconic course hosted an annual PGA Tour event until 2016, well before Trump owned it.

The course hosted the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, it was renamed the WGC Cadillac Championship. Shortly after Trump launched his 2016 presidential campaign, the PGA Tour ended their relationship.

President Trump met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at the White House shortly after he retook office in January of this year. In a wide-ranging interview with GolfWeek in March, Monahan said he would like to see the PGA Tour return to Doral.

"We've been at Doral in the past and we would love to return," Monahan said to GolfWeek in March.

In the interview, Monahan also expressed his gratitude for President Trump's efforts to reunite the two organizations.

"His focus is on solving the opportunity, and that's reunifying the game. In terms of the PGA Tour and looking to our future, that's something we would initiate. Those are two different paths. The path he's been involved on most closely is reunifying the game," Monahan said.

Nothing is set in stone yet regarding the negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, but the two leagues will collide next week at The Masters. The best players from both leagues will face off for the coveted green jacket.

