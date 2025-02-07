Donald Trump doubles down on criticism against NFL's 'weird, dangerous' rule ahead of Super Bowl 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump will be at this Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The President himself confirmed the rumors this morning as he announced it on social media, confirming his attendance for Sunday's big game.

Interestingly enough, in Trump's announcement, he doubled-down on many fans' stance on the new kickoff rule. This past season, the NFL implemented this rule where no one except the kick returner can move until a kickoff is fielded.

The NFL tweaked the format similarly to the XFL format and did so with the mission to limit injuries and create more return opportunities for return specialists. Still, Trump, like many others, isn't a fan.

He said:

"Two great quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in the football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff 'deal,' which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor.

"ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!! I'll be doing the interview, before the game at 3:00 P.M. There hasn't been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?)."

The NFL also tweaked the onside kickoff format. Teams must announce when they are going for onside kicks, eliminating surpise onside kick attempts, which many people aren't a fan of.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce talk about Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Donald Trump confirmed this morning that he will be in attendance for this Sunday's Super Bowl, as it was talked about all week leading up to the game.

Reporters asked both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce their thoughts on Donald Trump being in attendance to watch their Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes told reporters this week:

“It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting President. Someone that is at the top position in our country ... It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play."

Kelce also shared his excitement of Donald Trump being there to watch the Chiefs chase history, looking to become the first team in NFL history to pull off a three-peat.

Kelce said:

"I think, you know, no matter who the President is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the President there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

This Sunday's Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. As of Friday morning, two days before the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are listed as 1 1/2 point favorites over the Eagles, according to ESPN.com

Who do you think will win Sunday's game?

