DP World India Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times & pairings explored

The 2025 DP World India Championship has been a pretty competitive tournament during the first two rounds. The event is being hosted by the Delhi Golf Club, which is making a lot of headlines for its narrow fairways with trees on either side, making accuracy a key aspect of the course. Tommy Fleetwood is currently leading the DP World India Championship with a total score of 12 under par.

Despite the difficult golf course, 66 golfers made the cut for the weekend game, which was set at 2 under par after 36 holes. Talking about Round 3, 33 tee groups have been formed, with all of them set to begin their first day of the weekend game on hole 1. Round 3 will begin at 7:10 a.m. local time, with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jacques Kruyswijk on the first tee.

Tommy Fleetwood, the tournament's current leader, is teamed up with Brian Harman, who is currently tied for second position on the 2025 DP World India Championship scoreboard. The two of them are in the 33rd and last tee group of Round 3, and their round will begin at 12:50 PM local time.

What are the round 3 tee timings and groups for the 2025 DP World India Championship?

Talking more about the Round 3 tee times and groups for the 2025 DP World India Championship, here's a look at it:

1: Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jacques Kruyswijk (07:10 AM)

2: Jordan Gumberg and Jason Scrivener (07:20 AM)

3: Richard Sterne and Nicolai von Dellingshausen (07:30 AM)

4: Darren Fichardt and Abhinav Lohan (07:40 AM)

5: Robin Williams and Dhruv Sheoran (07:50 AM)

6: Ugo Coussaud and Shiv Kapur (08:00 AM)

7: Anirban Lahiri and David Ravetto (08:10 AM)

8: Nacho Elvira and Jordan Smith (08:20 AM)

9: Adrian Otaegui and Tom Vaillant (08:30 AM)

10: Fabrizio Zanotti and Gregorio De Leo (08:45 AM)

11: Ross Fisher and Yannik Paul (08:55 AM)

12: Manuel Elvira and Darius van Driel (09:05 AM)

13: Jack Senior and Björn Åkesson (09:15 AM)

14: Ben Schmidt and Thomas Aiken (09:25 AM)

15: Shubhankar Sharma and Joel Girrbach (09:35 AM)

16: Hamish Brown and Frederic Lacroix (09:45 AM)

17: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Julien Guerrier (09:55 AM)

18: Jannik de Bruyn and Andrea Pavan (10:05 AM)

19: Andreas Halvorsen and Dan Bradbury (10:25 AM)

20: Gavin Green and Luke Donald (10:35 AM)

21: Eugenio Chacarra and Freddy Schott (10:45 AM)

22: Marcus Armitage and Viktor Hovland (10:55 AM)

23: Rory McIlroy and Jayden Schaper (11:05 AM)

24: Jens Dantorp and Zander Lombard (11:15 AM)

25: Bernd Wiesberger and Pablo Larrazábal (11:25 AM)

26: Andy Sullivan and Jorge Campillo (11:35 AM)

27: Casey Jarvis and Michael Kim (11:45 AM)

28: Marcel Schneider and Ben Griffin (12:00 PM)

29: Daniel Hillier and Thriston Lawrence (12:10 PM)

30: Martin Couvra and Alex Fitzpatrick (12:20 PM)

31: Joost Luiten and Brandon Robinson Thompson (12:30 PM)

32: Keita Nakajima and Shane Lowry (12:40 PM)

33: Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood (12:50 PM)

