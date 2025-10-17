Who is leading the DP World India Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The DP World India Championship has become more exciting with the second round. The tournament is getting played at the Delhi Golf Club and has a $4 million prize pool. The course hosting the event has been claimed to be challenging due to its high accuracy requirements. Despite this, Tommy Fleetwood has been outstanding so far in the event and even leads the tournament after Round 2.

Fleetwood, who had a decent round of 4 under par on the opening day, made a significant surge up the leaderboard of the DP World India Championship with his second round of 8 under par. The golfer shot a bogey-free round with eight birdies to take the lead and finish 12 under par. Interestingly, Fleetwood still does not have a strong lead, with second place only one stroke behind him.

Shane Lowry, who led the DP World India Championship after Round 1, is currently tied for second place with Brian Harman. The two of them currently have a total score of 11 under par, with Harman (-7) having a better second round than Lowry (-3). Aside from them, Rory McIlroy is doing well in the tournament, being tied for 17th with a total score of 6 under par.

What does the DP World India Championship's Round 2 leaderboard look like?

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

So far, the 36-hole cut for the 2025 DP World India Championship has fallen to 2 under par, and a total of 66 golfers made the cut this weekend's game. Talking more about the leaderboard, here's what it looks like:

1: Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

T2: Brian Harman (-11)

T2: Shane Lowry (-11)

4: Keita Nakajima (-10)

T5: Joost Luiten (-9)

T5: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9)

T7: Alex Fitzpatrick (-8)

T7: Martin Couvra (-8)

T7: Daniel Hillier (-8)

T7: Thriston Lawrence (-8)

T7: Marcel Schneider (-8)

T7: Ben Griffin (-8)

T7: Michael Kim (-8)

T14: Casey Jarvis (-7)

T14: Andy Sullivan (-7)

T14: Jorge Campillo (-7)

T17: Pablo Larrazábal (-6)

T17: Bernd Wiesberger (-6)

T17: Jens Dantorp (-6)

T17: Zander Lombard (-6)

T17: Rory McIlroy (-6)

T17: Jayden Schaper (-6)

T17: Viktor Hovland (-6)

T24: Marcus Armitage (-5)

T24: Eugenio Chacarra (-5)

T24: Freddy Schott (-5)

T24: Gavin Green (-5)

T24: Luke Donald (-5)

T24: Dan Bradbury (-5)

T24: Andreas Halvorsen (-5)

T24: Andrea Pavan (-5)

T32: Jannik de Bruyn (-4)

T32: Julien Guerrier (-4)

T32: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4)

T32: Frederic Lacroix (-4)

T32: Hamish Brown (-4)

T32: Joel Girrbach (-4)

T32: Shubhankar Sharma (-4)

T32: Thomas Aiken (-4)

T32: Ben Schmidt (-4)

T41: Jack Senior (-3)

T41: Björn Åkesson (-3)

T41: Manuel Elvira (-3)

T41: Darius van Driel (-3)

T41: Ross Fisher (-3)

T41: Yannik Paul (-3)

T41: Fabrizio Zanotti (-3)

T41: Gregorio De Leo (-3)

T41: Tom Vaillant (-3)

T41: Adrian Otaegui (-3)

T41: Nacho Elvira (-3)

T41: Jordan Smith (-3)

T41: Anirban Lahiri (-3)

T41: David Ravetto (-3)

T41: Ugo Coussaud (-3)

T41: Shiv Kapur (-3)

T41: Dhruv Sheoran (-3)

T58: Robin Williams (-2)

T58: Darren Fichardt (-2)

T58: Abhinav Lohan (-2)

T58: Nicolai von Dellingshausen (-2)

T58: Richard Sterne (-2)

T58: Jordan Gumberg (-2)

T58: Jason Scrivener (-2)

T58: Jacques Kruyswijk (-2)

T58: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-2)

