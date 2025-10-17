Watch: Shane Lowry gets hilariously interrupted by a dog at the DP World India Championship

Shane Lowry has made quite a statement by performing brilliantly in round 1 of the DP World India Championship. Lowry, 38, carded 8-under par to take the solo lead in this tournament which is being held in India's capital, New Delhi. From start to finish, the Irishman looked in great form as he scored 8 birdies. However, the last birdie he scored on hole 18 will probably be the one he won't forget for a long time to come. The reason this birdie will be memorable for Shane Lowry is because a dog interrupted him on the green. You can watch the adorable moment in which the dog interrupted Shane Lowry on hole 18 below: With his performance in round 1, Shane Lowry has put himself in contention to win the DP World India Championship. If Lowry manages to win this event, it will be his first professional victory since April 2024. In April last year, Lowry won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend Rory McIlroy. What time will Shane Lowry tee off in Round 2 of the DP World India Championship 2025?After an exemplary performance in round 1 of the DP World India Championship, there will be high expectations from Shane Lowry in Round 2. In this round, Lowry will be paired with Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood, and this trio will tee off at 10:05 PM ET. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for Round 2 (All times ET): Tee No. 19:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon ForsstromTee No. 109:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher10:55 p.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto2:50 a.m. – Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das