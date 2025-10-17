Watch: Shane Lowry gets hilariously interrupted by a dog at the DP World India Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:45 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty
Shane Lowry clicked at the DP World India Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

Shane Lowry has made quite a statement by performing brilliantly in round 1 of the DP World India Championship. Lowry, 38, carded 8-under par to take the solo lead in this tournament which is being held in India's capital, New Delhi.

From start to finish, the Irishman looked in great form as he scored 8 birdies. However, the last birdie he scored on hole 18 will probably be the one he won't forget for a long time to come. The reason this birdie will be memorable for Shane Lowry is because a dog interrupted him on the green.

You can watch the adorable moment in which the dog interrupted Shane Lowry on hole 18 below:

With his performance in round 1, Shane Lowry has put himself in contention to win the DP World India Championship. If Lowry manages to win this event, it will be his first professional victory since April 2024. In April last year, Lowry won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend Rory McIlroy.

What time will Shane Lowry tee off in Round 2 of the DP World India Championship 2025?

After an exemplary performance in round 1 of the DP World India Championship, there will be high expectations from Shane Lowry in Round 2. In this round, Lowry will be paired with Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood, and this trio will tee off at 10:05 PM ET.

Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for Round 2 (All times ET):

Tee No. 1

  • 9:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson
  • 9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • 9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • 9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh
  • 10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
  • 10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai
  • 10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther
  • 10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino
  • 10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen
  • 10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen
  • 1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne
  • 2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten
  • 2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo
  • 2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach
  • 2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
  • 2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman
  • 3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas
  • 3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh
  • 3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom
Tee No. 10

  • 9:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee
  • 9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott
  • 9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts
  • 9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan
  • 9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra
  • 9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence
  • 10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald
  • 10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora
  • 10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul
  • 10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson
  • 10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher
  • 10:55 p.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard
  • 1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener
  • 2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain
  • 2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston
  • 2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan
  • 2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan
  • 2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto
  • 2:50 a.m. – Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider
  • 3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren
  • 3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema
  • 3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

