What is the DP World India Championship cut line? Projected cut after round 2 explored

The 2025 DP World India Championship has a cutline after 36 holes, and it is projected to be around 1-under. The field, featuring a stellar lineup such as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and many others, started its opening round on Thursday, October 16.

Ad

Only the players making the cut will tee off over the weekend for the final two rounds. The game on Friday at the DP World India Championship 2025 has already started, and at the time of writing, the cutline is projected to be 1-under.

After the opening round on Thursday, Shane Lowry took the lead in the game and has been in good form. He settled at 8-under, followed by Keita Nakajima. However, in the second round, Tommy Fleetwood had an impressive start and, at the time of writing, took the lead in the game at 11-under.

Ad

Trending

However, the players are still playing, and the final leaderboard of the DP World India Championship 2025, round 2, will be out after the players complete their game. At the time of writing, some big names, such as John Parry, Shubhankar Sharma, and Matthew Baldwin, settled below the projected cutline and could miss the cut.

Viktor Hovland had a tough time on the greens on Friday and settled at 1-under, in a tie for 57th place. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri tied for 45th place at the time of writing.

Ad

DP World India Championship 2025 Round 1 leaderboard

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 DP World India Championship, round 1:

1: Shane Lowry (-8)

2: Keita Nakajima (-7)

3: Casey Jarvis (-6)

T4: Jorge Campillo (-5)

T4: Jannik de Bruyn (-5)

T4: Rahil Gangjee (-5)

T7: Joost Luiten (-4)

T7: Nacho Elvira (-4)

T7: Ben Griffin (-4)

T7: Marcel Schneider (-4)

T7: Michael Kim (-4)

T7: Dhruv Sheoran (-4)

T7: Brian Harman (-4)

T7: Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T7: Luke Donald (-4)

T7: Zander Lombard (-4)

T17: Daniel Hillier (-3)

T17: Andy Sullivan (-3)

T17: Rory McIlroy (-3)

T17: Yuvraj Sandhu (-3)

T17: Ugo Coussaud (-3)

T17: Ben Schmidt (-3)

T17: Julien Guerrier (-3)

T17: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-3)

T17: Pablo Larrazábal (-3)

T17: Alex Fitzpatrick (-3)

T17: Thriston Lawrence (-3)

T28: Fabrizio Zanotti (-2)

T28: Jordan Gumberg (-2)

T28: Jayden Schaper (-2)

T28: Joel Girrbach (-2)

T28: Adrien Saddier (-2)

T28: Anirban Lahiri (-2)

T28: Troy Merritt (-2)

T28: Marcus Armitage (-2)

T28: Freddy Schott (-2)

T28: Darius van Driel (-2)

T28: Martin Couvra (-2)

T28: Abhinav Lohan (-2)

T28: Frederic Lacroix (-2)

T28: Dan Bradbury (-2)

T28: Gregorio De Leo (-2)

T28: Andreas Halvorsen (-2)

T44: Aaron Cockerill (-1)

T44: Richard Sterne (-1)

T44: Marcel Siem (-1)

T44: Andrea Pavan (-1)

T44: Jordan Smith (-1)

T44: David Ravetto (-1)

T44: Viktor Hovland (-1)

T44: Jeong Weon Ko (-1)

T44: Rafa Cabrera Bello (-1)

T44: Simon Forsström (-1)

T44: Nicolas Colsaerts (-1)

T44: Jack Senior (-1)

T44: Bernd Wiesberger (-1)

T44: Eugenio Chacarra (-1)

T44: Manuel Elvira (-1)

T44: Niklas Lemke (-1)

T44: Tapendra Ghai (-1)

T44: Yannik Paul (-1)

T44: Gavin Green (-1)

T44: Jens Dantorp (-1)

T64: Tom Vaillant (E)

T64: Adrian Otaegui (E)

T64: Matthew Jordan (E)

T64: Shiv Kapur (E)

T64: Johannes Veerman (E)

T64: Clément Sordet (E)

T64: Thomas Aiken (E)

T64: Sean Crocker (E)

T64: Benjamin Hebert (E)

T64: Saptak Talwar (E)

T64: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (E)

T64: Robin Williams (E)

T64: Romain Langasque (E)

T64: Nicolai von Dellingshausen (E)

T64: Tapio Pulkkanen (E)

T64: Arjun Prasad (E)

T64: Ross Fisher (E)

T64: Ricardo Gouveia (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More