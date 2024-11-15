DP World star Adam Scott flaunts $137,000 watch he wore to the DP World Championship

Adam Scott is at the DP World Tour Championship, and he is not missing the opportunity to dress to impress. He recently shared an Instagram story featuring a stunning white gold Rolex.

According to Wrist NYC, the watch is valued at $137,000. It is officially named the Rolex White Gold Cosmograph Daytona 40 Watch - Meteorite and Black Index Dial - Oyster Bracelet.

Adam Scott shared his impressive choice of watch for the DP World Tour Championship (Instagram/adamscottofficial)

Scott posted the story almost 24 hours ago, so it was the chosen timepiece for the opening round. He had no other stories up at the time of writing, so it's unclear if he brought the watch back for round two or swapped it out for something else.

In that first round, Scott shot a little better than his performance in the second round. He was three-under after 18 holes, but he was only able to shave off one more stroke in the next 18. He is currently tied for 12th, trailing leader Antoine Rozner by five strokes.

The third round will resume tomorrow at 8:20 am GMT+4, the local time at the venue. Scott won't start his third round until 11:20.

Adam Scott opens up on first-round performance

Adam Scott was three-under par and just a couple of strokes back after the first round at the DP World Tour Championship. It was a quality round, one that Scott was proud of after.

Adam Scott has played well at the DP World Tour Championship (Image via Imagn)

He said via Golf Australia yesterday:

"I had a good run through the summer, found the confidence again and strung some good weeks together, got a bit closer to winning a tournament again, so it's been feeling good - and it's feeling good again this week."

He called the venue a "pretty tough course," but also added that he was off to a "pretty solid start." Scott expressed hope that there were three more similar, high-quality rounds in him. His second round was not to the same level of play as his first, but -1 is not a disastrous outing.

Of his play, Adam Scott said:

"It all felt pretty solid. Lucky the wind's not blowing because the rough is tough. The couple of times I went in it, I wasn't sure how to recover. But I wasn't in it too much and most of the day was fairly solid stuff."

He will have to make up a bigger gap now between himself and Rozner, as Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Waring, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, and others are in between Scott and the top of the leaderboard. He will need to return to the first-round form to close the gap in the next two days.

